2.26 million Filipinos jobless in September — PSA

Families spend quality time at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on June 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — There are 2.26 million unemployed Filipinos in September, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Wednesday.

The agency recorded a 4.5% unemployment rate in September 2023, slightly higher than 4.4% rate or 2.21 million jobless Filipinos in August this year.

The September 2023 unemployment rate decreased from the 5.0% rate in the same period last year, equivalent to 2.50 million unemployed Filipinos.

Meanwhile, PSA reported that there are 5.11 million Filipinos underemployed in September 2023.

The figures were based on a nationwide survey of 11,156 households.