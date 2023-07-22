^

Business

Hotel 101 eyes P8.8 billion sales from Madrid project

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — DoubleDragon Corp.’s hotel expansion subsidiary Hotel101 Global

Pte. expects to generate P8.8 billion in sales revenue from its second overseas project, Hotel101-Madrid.

To further support sales, Hotel101 Global Pte. is giving unit buyers the option to apply for Spain’s investor visa which will allow them to reside in Spain via the Golden Visa.

It signed agreements with Orience, PSI Consultants and L&L RSM Law as partners to help process the residency applications via the investment route for buyers of Hotel101 units.

The option applies to buyers of at least three units in Hotel101’s first European project located in Valdebebas Madrid, Spain.

Officially known as the Spain Investor Visa, it is a residence permit issued to non-European citizens who make a substantial investment in Spain such as buying a real estate asset worth 500,000 euros.

“It will be optional for the Hotel101 unit buyers if they want to apply for a golden visa with their purchase of the Hotel101 units. As we will be building a fresh inventory of units, it will not reduce the existing housing inventory in Spain, and will add economic activity through the purchase of  land, salaries of construction team and the long term recurring taxes that this project will bring in,” said DoubleDragon/Hotel101 Global chairman Edgar Injap Sia II.

“We are excited for this long-term business endeavor, as Spain and the Philippines have a very long history of cultural relationship and would bring long term benefits to both Spain and the Philippines,” he said.

The Golden Visa applications are for evaluation and approval by the proper authorities of the government of Spain, at its discretion, but the purchase of Hotel101 units may be used by the foreign buyer to comply with the 500,000 euros Spanish real estate investment requirement.

The Golden Visa processing and advisory fee which cost about 6,000 euros will be free for those who will purchase three Hotel101 units in Madrid, Spain from the start of the unit pre-selling until Dec. 31, 2023 or until the units are fully sold out, whichever comes first.

Hotel101-Madrid, which is targeting to become one of the Top 5 largest hotels in Madrid, is set to be the very first homegrown Filipino hotel chain to enter Spain.

vuukle comment

MONEY

REVENUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

China flakes out of railway projects

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Apparently, all the kowtowing of Duterte before his Emperor in Beijing didn’t deliver the funding he was expecting for several rail projects, including the one in Davao, his campaign promise.
Business
fbtw
PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Consultancy giant Brand Finance has recognized Manuel V. Pangilinan’s PLDT Inc. as the most valuable brand in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Land Bank of the Philippines and the Government Service Insurance System have entered into a data-sharing agreement in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,613.50, up by 71.59 points or 1.09 percent, while the broader All...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The local gambling industry is expected to rake in some P273 billion in revenue this year as the economy continues to reopen,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines will publish within the year a Connectivity Index Rating, scoring the quality and speed of connectivity in...
Business
fbtw

PAL to add A321ceo plane to fleet this week

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 52 minutes ago
As the air travel market picks up momentum, flag carrier Philippine Airlines will accept a reactivated aircraft in a few days that will be deployed for domestic and regional trips.
Business
fbtw

Guiding kids in a day of hyperbole

By Francis J. Kong | 52 minutes ago
Let me feature an article by Tim Elmore, dated June 20, from his websites: GrowingLeaders.com and TimElmore.com. Tim is an educator and an excellent speaker.
Business
fbtw

Addressing the real problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 52 minutes ago
The Senate committee on tourism recently began its investigation into mounting passenger complaints against one particular airline company.
Business
fbtw

Better mining infrastructure seen to draw in foreign partners

By Catherine Talavera | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines needs to provide better mining infrastructure to be able to make its minerals sector more attractive to foreign partners, particularly the United States, according to a Hawaii-based foreign policy...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with