^

Business

Maynilad expanding Putatan capacity

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is spending P580 million to expand the capacity of its Putatan water treatment facility to meet the growing requirements in the southern portion of its concession area in anticipation of El Niño.

Maynilad is implementing the Putatan Water Treatment Plant (PWTP) expansion project in Muntinlupa City, based on a notice of public hearing published by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) yesterday.

“The objective of the project is to optimize the operation of the current treatment plants and increase its production capacity from 300,000 cubic meters per day to 340,000 cubic meters per day,” the notice read.

The project will also “provide additional 22,000 cubic meters per day production through a modular treatment plant which will augment the supply deficiency on the southern part of the concession area.”

In a text message, Maynilad corporate communications head Jennifer Rufo said this project is eyed for completion within the year in time for the impact of El Niño.

“This involves the installation of an auxiliary treatment facility, among other enhancement works, that can increase plant production by around 20 million liters per day (MLD). Estimated project cost is P580 million. This is part of our program to augment water supply in time for El Niño,” she said.

At present, Maynilad has two treatment plants in Putatan, Muntinlupa City that provide 300-MLD – or 300,000 cubic meters per day – of water supply for around 1.7 million customers in the south.

The water company said this current capacity is already stretched to meet the current requirements of its customers in the south.

In a radio interview, Rufo said the current raw water intake from Laguna Lake is of good quality.

“The quality of raw water from laguna lake has improved so we have high water production from the Putatan treatment plant,” she said.

Earlier this year, its PTWP Supply Zone experienced water service interruptions for 15 days due to the reduced production in the water treatment plant “resulting from a damaged sludge removal equipment, coupled with a rise in turbidity levels of the raw water from Laguna Lake.”

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4 in 10 Filipinos facing financial woes as inflation bites &mdash; survey

4 in 10 Filipinos facing financial woes as inflation bites — survey

8 hours ago
The survey revealed 36% of Filipinos found it difficult to make ends meet on their monthly income.
Business
fbtw
Nonprofit raises P5B via Philippines' first gender bond sale

Nonprofit raises P5B via Philippines' first gender bond sale

10 hours ago
The foundation has a loan portfolio totalling P38.82 billion.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
c-led property developer Megaworld has expanded its residential footprint in Palawan with the construction of its first condominium...
Business
fbtw
Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will legislate into existence a measure that will unburden farmers from decades-long debts...
Business
fbtw
Work on new Malampaya wells on track &ndash; Lotilla

Work on new Malampaya wells on track – Lotilla

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Malampaya consortium, led by operator Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. of tycoon Enrique Razon, is on track to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Century Pacific raises capex

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
Century Pacific Food Inc., the Po family’s listed food company, is raising its  capital expenditures this year to up to P3.5 billion from the usual P2 billion,   its executive chairman Christopher...
Business
fbtw

ERC wants NGCP to explain delays in project completion

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines to explain the reason for the delays in the completion of its various transmission projects.
Business
fbtw
Hello, Manila! (And more surprises)

Hello, Manila! (And more surprises)

By Marianne Go | 50 minutes ago
With the plane about to finally land in Manila, I asked a Cebu Pacific executive what was the official reason given for the...
Business
fbtw

Key mineral reserves up by 22%

By Danessa Rivera | 50 minutes ago
The value of the country’s reserves of Class A, or commercially recoverable, mineral resources rose by 22 percent last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with