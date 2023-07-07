^

Business

Philippines 4th largest foreign RE host in developing Asia

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines ranks among the top host economies of international renewable energy (RE) investments in developing Asia and Oceania, according to a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Figures from the UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2023 showed that the Philippines was the fourth largest host of international RE investments in Developing Asia and Oceania from 2015 to 2022.

“The top host economies for international renewable energy projects in the region are India, Vietnam and Taiwan which attract more than 40 percent of the projects,”the UNCTAD said.

The report also highlighted the Philippines’ adoption of a feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme for RE investors in 2012.

“The Philippines, for instance, adopted FITs in 2012 with impressive results. Five years after the start of the program, the country’s capacity in solar, biomass and wind energy had been multiplied by eight.This success shows that policy design and implementation are as crucial as rates. Indeed, project developers give a lot of importance to factors such as administrative processing times, grid access and legal security,” the UNCTAD said.

“The Government of the Philippines followed a list of best practices, by adopting a long-term framework and associating FITs with financial incentives. The extra cost implied by FITs was put on the consumers,”the report said.

The UNCTAD report highlighted that international investment in renewable energy has nearly tripled since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, adding that these investments have been concentrated in developed countries.

“In developing regions, the growth of international project finance and greenfield projects has been much more gradual. It has outpaced GDP growth, but only marginally,”the UNCTAD said.

The organization called for urgent support to developing countries to enable them to attract significantly more investment for their transition to clean energy.

The report emphasized that developing countries need renewable energy investments of about $1.7 trillion annually but attracted foreign direct investment in clean energy worth only $544 billion in 2022.

It said  that total funding needs for the energy transition in developing countries are much larger and include investment in power grids, transmission lines, storage and energy efficiency.

“A significant increase in investment in sustainable energy systems in developing countries is crucial for the world to reach climate goals by 2030,” UNCTAD secretary-general Rebeca Grynspan said.

The report proposes a compact setting out priority actions ranging from financing mechanisms to investment policies to enable developing countries to attract investments to build sustainable energy systems.

“On financing, the report calls for the de-risking of energy transition investment in developing countries through loans, guarantees, insurance instruments and equity participation of both the public sector – through public private partnerships and blended finance – and multilateral development banks,” the UNCTAD said.

In addition,  partnerships between international investors, the public sector and multilateral financial institutions can significantly reduce the cost of capital for clean energy investment in developing countries, according to the UNCTAD.

UNCTAD also emphasizes the need for debt relief to offer developing countries fiscal space to make the investments necessary for the clean energy transition and to help them attract international private investment by lowering country risk ratings.

The report also shows that the growth of investment in renewable energy slowed down in 2022, as international project finance deals declined.

FIT

RE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4 in 10 Filipinos facing financial woes as inflation bites &mdash; survey

4 in 10 Filipinos facing financial woes as inflation bites — survey

8 hours ago
The survey revealed 36% of Filipinos found it difficult to make ends meet on their monthly income.
Business
fbtw
Nonprofit raises P5B via Philippines' first gender bond sale

Nonprofit raises P5B via Philippines' first gender bond sale

10 hours ago
The foundation has a loan portfolio totalling P38.82 billion.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
c-led property developer Megaworld has expanded its residential footprint in Palawan with the construction of its first condominium...
Business
fbtw
Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will legislate into existence a measure that will unburden farmers from decades-long debts...
Business
fbtw
Work on new Malampaya wells on track &ndash; Lotilla

Work on new Malampaya wells on track – Lotilla

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Malampaya consortium, led by operator Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. of tycoon Enrique Razon, is on track to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Century Pacific raises capex

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
Century Pacific Food Inc., the Po family’s listed food company, is raising its  capital expenditures this year to up to P3.5 billion from the usual P2 billion,   its executive chairman Christopher...
Business
fbtw

ERC wants NGCP to explain delays in project completion

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines to explain the reason for the delays in the completion of its various transmission projects.
Business
fbtw
Hello, Manila! (And more surprises)

Hello, Manila! (And more surprises)

By Marianne Go | 49 minutes ago
With the plane about to finally land in Manila, I asked a Cebu Pacific executive what was the official reason given for the...
Business
fbtw

Maynilad expanding Putatan capacity

By Danessa Rivera | 49 minutes ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is spending P580 million to expand the capacity of its Putatan water treatment facility to meet the growing requirements in the southern portion of its concession...
Business
fbtw

Key mineral reserves up by 22%

By Danessa Rivera | 49 minutes ago
The value of the country’s reserves of Class A, or commercially recoverable, mineral resources rose by 22 percent last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with