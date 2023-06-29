^

Sun Life to launch Sustainability Bond offer

Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 2:01pm
Sun Life to launch Sustainability Bond offer
Sun Life’s achieves 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.  
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Financial, Inc. announced it will issue its second sustainability bond offer worth $500 million. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, Sun Life indicated that they would issue this offering in Canada. The offering, a subordinated unsecured 5.50% fixed/floating debentures, is due in 2035. 

The sale is expected to close on July 4. 

Sun Life issued its sustainability bond framework in March 2019, which laid out criteria for green and social assets.

The Canadian financial services company considers investments in projects related to renewables, energy efficiency, green buildings, clean transportation, and sustainable water management projects as eligible assets in its sustainability bond framework. 

