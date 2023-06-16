^

Business

Armscor firearms expo slated at SM Megamall

The Philippine Star
June 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Armscor Global Defense Inc., the leading manufacturer of firearms, ammunition and defense products in the Philippines, is set to hold the 17th Tactical, Survival and Arms (TACS) Expo from June 22 to 25 at the SM Megatrade Hall in Mandaluyong City.

A highly anticipated event among defense and safety enthusiasts, the TACS Expo is timely as it features free seminars on survival and disaster preparedness, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling, self defense and other topics.

Expo visitors can avail of big discounts on firearm brands as well as accessories and survival gear from Armscor’s very own Rock Island Armory; US brands such as North American Arms, Kel-Tec, CMMG, Hi-Point Firearms, Limcat Custom, Springfield Armory Inc. and Walther Arms; brands from Turkish manufacturers AKDAS Arms Co., Sa-Ka Arms, Sülün Arms, Derya Arms Ltd. and Sarsilmaz.

The four-day expo will also feature a License to Own and Possess Firearms caravan, receiving of Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence applications, and express releasing of firearms purchased for the duration of the show in partnership with the Philippine National Police.

Admission to the TACS expo is free. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TACSEXPO for more information and details

