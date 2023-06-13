What you need to know: NLEX toll rate hike effective June 15

This file photo shows a portion of the North Luzon Expresseway.

MANILA, Philippines — The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will start implementing its increase in toll fees on Thursday, June 15.

Following the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approval, motorists passing through NLEX will be charged an additional P7 in the open system and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system.

The open system follows a flat rate, while the closed system is on a per-kilometer basis.

Toll fees in the open system, which stretches from Balintawak, Caloocan and Mindanao Avenue to Marilao, Bulacan, will increase by P7 for Class 1 (light vehicles), P17 pesos for Class 2 (buses and small trucks), and P19 for Class 3 (heavy goods vehicles).

The new toll matrix requires motorists traveling within the closed system, covering Marilao to Mabalacat, Pampanga, to pay an additional P26 pesos for Class 1, P65 for Class 2, and P77 for Class 3 vehicles.

Increased fees will also apply in the Subic-Tipo route, where Class 1 vehicles have to pay an additional P4, P8 for Class 2, and P11 for Class 3.

Those traveling from Metro Manila to Mabalacat City will be charged an additional P33 for Class 1, P81 for Class 2, and P98 for Class 3.

However, old toll rates will apply to public utility jeepneys that are part of the NLEX Pass-ada and Tsuper Card discount and rebate programs.

The hike was part of TRB’s approved periodic adjustments for NLEX due from 2012 to 2020.