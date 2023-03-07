^

Business

BCDA seeks solar developers for New Clark City

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is looking for developers that can put up a 25-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in the New Clark City in Tarlac.

BCDA published an invitation to bid for the long-term lease and development of a 37-hectare property in the New Clark City.

“The BCDA invites all interested private sector participants to participate in the bid for the long-term lease and development of the 37-hectare lot in the New Clark City into a large-scale solar photovoltaic power plant,” it said.

According to BCDA, the property is located in the northernmost portion of the New Clark City called the “buffer zone.”

“The use of the property is for the development of at least 25-megawatt solar power plant, which is aligned with the vision and aspiration for the New Clark City – the country’s first smart, sustainable and green city,” BCDA said.

“BCDA is offering an initial lease period of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years, upon mutual agreement of the parties,” it said.

BCDA said the terms of reference can be purchased by interested parties starting tomorrow.

A pre-bid conference will be held on March 24, while deadline for submission of bid document, eligibility requirements and financial proposal is set on April 21.

BCDA is championing sustainability in New Clark City and the planned solar farm is seen augmenting the energy supply for locators in the area.

BCDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

11 hours ago
SM Investments Corp. would spend over P5 billion to voluntarily delist 2GO Group Inc. through a tender offer, which is set...
Business
fbtw
Philippine banks to withstand credit risks from rate hikes &mdash; Fitch

Philippine banks to withstand credit risks from rate hikes — Fitch

10 hours ago
Fitch explained that any risks would be largely offset by high concentration of corporate borrowers.
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Government raises contribution ceiling to retirement fund PERA

Government raises contribution ceiling to retirement fund PERA

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
The voluntary retirement program started in 2016 and acts as a supplement to existing pension programs in the country, such...
Business
fbtw
P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
More than 60 firms are interested in the government’s P6 billion cancer center public-private partnership project...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Demand for T-bills down anew

Demand for T-bills down anew

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Demand for the government’s short-term securities declined for the sixth consecutive week amid signals of continued...
Business
fbtw
Philippine gaming revenues nearly double in 2022

Philippine gaming revenues nearly double in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The local gambling industry benefited from increased operational capacity as the economy further reopened last year, with...
Business
fbtw
Strong corporate earnings buoy Philippine stocks

Strong corporate earnings buoy Philippine stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market opened the week on a strong note yesterday as investors welcomed the stronger-than-expected corporate earnings...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI net income up 44%

ICTSI net income up 44%

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. improved its profitability in 2022, taking advantage of the...
Business
fbtw
DTI urges e-commerce platform to follow vape law

DTI urges e-commerce platform to follow vape law

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is urging e-commerce platforms to comply with the new law regulating vaporized nicotine,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with