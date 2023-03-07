BCDA seeks solar developers for New Clark City

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is looking for developers that can put up a 25-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in the New Clark City in Tarlac.

BCDA published an invitation to bid for the long-term lease and development of a 37-hectare property in the New Clark City.

“The BCDA invites all interested private sector participants to participate in the bid for the long-term lease and development of the 37-hectare lot in the New Clark City into a large-scale solar photovoltaic power plant,” it said.

According to BCDA, the property is located in the northernmost portion of the New Clark City called the “buffer zone.”

“The use of the property is for the development of at least 25-megawatt solar power plant, which is aligned with the vision and aspiration for the New Clark City – the country’s first smart, sustainable and green city,” BCDA said.

“BCDA is offering an initial lease period of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years, upon mutual agreement of the parties,” it said.

BCDA said the terms of reference can be purchased by interested parties starting tomorrow.

A pre-bid conference will be held on March 24, while deadline for submission of bid document, eligibility requirements and financial proposal is set on April 21.

BCDA is championing sustainability in New Clark City and the planned solar farm is seen augmenting the energy supply for locators in the area.