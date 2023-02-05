^

New DDB Philippine managing director named

The Philippine Star
February 5, 2023 | 12:00am
New DDB Philippine managing director named
Chua-Norbert

MANILA, Philippines — Integrated marketing communications and services firm DDB Group Philippines has announced the appointment of Anna Chua-Norbert as managing director of the group’s flagship company, DDB Philippines.

As DDB Group’s chief culture officer, Anna has created holistic programs and transformed and inspired the growth of the group’s business through ‘People First’ culture, leading to its numerous accolades won for the country, the industry and its people.

Throughout her career, Anna has advocated for safe spaces, equality, inclusivity, and has effectively built harmonious diverse teams that deliver powerful creative solutions for complex business and societal challenges. She led the DDB Group’s team in making Filipinos get their shot of COVID-19 vaccine as the creative partner of the Department of Health for the RESBAKUNA vaccine-demand generation campaign, which successfully vaccinated the target population ahead of schedule.

“I’m honored to finally play an active role in driving the business and serving clients whose consumers have real vested interests on how their purchase decisions affect the world. I’m excited to infuse my all to create the future of DDB PH and write my story thoughtfully, alongside the amazing leaders who have come before me,“ she said.

Anna is the first Filipina to win Campaign’s Women Leading Change Awards’ Diversity Champion title in 2020. Her principles to make diversity, equity, and inclusion a critical business strategy in growing the business and delivering the best creative solutions to clients’ challenges ensure DDB PH will be at the forefront of the industry for many years to come.

