Miss Universe clarifies Nawat Itsaragrisil's position, authority, Anne JKN connection

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying the position and authoritative powers one of its executives, Nawat Itsaragrisil, holds within the organization.

This development comes just a month after the Thai entrepreneur was appointed chief executive officer of Miss Universe Eastern following his tenure as vice president of Miss Universe Asiana.

Nawat was tasked with "leading the Miss Universe Eastern team, representing 95 countries, and guiding the organization's continued growth, regional development and international collaboration."

MUO began by reiterating it alone holds the intellectual property rights of the Miss Universe brand, operates its franchising and licensing, and no third party can "represent, speak for, act on behalf of, or bind" it in any capacity.

In doing so, it "unequivocally affirms" that Nawat "holds no employment, corporate, executive, operational, or legal position" within MUO. The organization stressed that Nawat does not have the "mandate or authority" for representation.

It clarified that Miss Universe Eastern has "no recognized legal, contractual, or commercial relationship" that gives it or any executive within it any authority over MUO.

"MUO therefore does not recognize any position Nawat may claim by virtue of any appointment, resolution, mandate, or authoritization purpotedly issued by Miss Universe Eastern," the pageant said.

On Anne Jakratutatip

Nawat's relationship with the pageant's joint-owner and fellow Thai executive, Jakkaphon "Anne" Jakrajutatip or Anne JKN, was brought up by the organization.

It noted that Anne JKN has been convicted of fraud in Thailand and is a fugitive at large, hence she has "no active operational role or current authority within the governance or operations of MUO."

"Any relationship Nawat may claim in connection with MUO is through Anne JKN... [and] MUO understands Nawat remains in communication with Anne JKN," it added, although MUO does not recognize or is bound by anything arising from their relationship.

MUO reiterated that Nawat is only recognized within the organization as the franchise holder of several Asian countries, which is entirely separate from the main organization's management.

These positions are also under review. Nawat reportedly entered an agreement with an entity not recognized by MUO and conduct considered "detrimental to the reputation, goodwill, and value of the Miss Universe brand."

The organization also addressed public statements by Nawat particularly in regards to allegations about financial matters related to Puerto Rico, host of the upcoming diamond edition of Miss Universe.

MUO repeated that Nawat's remarks have "no binding effect" and do not represent the organization. It added that the Thai businessman does not have access to internal records, directives, officers, or decision-making processes.

It urged national directors, delegates, partners, sponsors, media representatives, and the public to disregard any unverified statements made by people with no authority to speak on behalf of the organization.

MUO called on Nawat to "produce legitimate legal documentation establishing any authority he claims to hold or any mandate authorizing him to make declaration on its behald or regarding its financial affairs" in the interest of transparency though it said that it is confident that said document does not exist.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant will take place this November in Puerto Rico. MUO ended its statement assuring the contest will continue amid ongoing preparations with franchise partners, sponsors, vendors, and the host with "no intention or plan to postpone or cancel."

Bea Millan-Windorski will represent the Philippines at the competition as she vies to suceed Mexico's Fatima Bosch and bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe title.

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