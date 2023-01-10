^

Business

DA sets additional biosecurity standards

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has laid down additional standards for biosecure hog facilities to help the industry recover from the  continuing cases of African swine flu (ASF) in the country.

The DA has issued a memorandum order to provide supplemental guidelines in the preparation of the design of a biosecure finisher swine housing facility.

A finisher is a swine weighing at least 66 kilograms.

The guidelines were prepared by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE), in collaboration with the DA National Livestock Program and the DA- Regional Field Office Regional Agricultural Engineering Divisions (DA-RFO RAEDs).

“[T]his will serve as a guide to all DA Regional Field Offices (RFOs), and other DA implementing offices in the preparation of engineering plans, designs, and technical specifications for the implementation of biosecure swine housing facilities and adhering to the different levels of biosecurity to ensure a more comprehensive implementation of the livestock biosecurity program,” the order said.

Under the guidelines, the facility should be in a minimum land area of 2,000 square meters and must adhere to the land use plan of the area.

It must have access to water and electricity (single or three-phase electrical supply) and be well-drained.  It  must have free air circulation.

The facility should also be near the service road and built with an east-west orientation, as well as in an area with prevailing winds that do not carry odors to the farmhouse.

Moreover, the site must be at least one kilometer away from other farms and residential and/or commercial areas, and must be 23 meters radius away from sources of ground and surface drinking water.

Furthermore, it shall be at least 1,000 meters away from built-up areas (residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial) and at least 500 meters away from major roads and/or highways.

The site shall have no issues with right-of-way acquisition. The site shall not be constructed in hazard-prone areas.

BAFE also established the minimum required components and design considerations for the preparation of a design of a biosecure finisher swine housing facility based on PNS/PAES/PABES or any acceptable standards.

The issuance of additional guidelines is in line with the agency’s three-year Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program.

The INSPIRE program was launched to implement calibrated repopulation and enhancement of the local swine industry to recover the sector’s capacity to produce sufficient supply of hogs and pork.

The DA also launched the Bantay ASF sa Barangay or BABay ASF program to complement the INSPIRE program, with the aim of instituting biosecurity and disease control measures with strong collaboration between the agency, its relevant agencies, with concerned local government units, and stakeholders taking ownership of such program benefitting the farmers.

ASF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

11 hours ago
Unfazed by rising interest rates, the Marcos Jr. administration is turning to the international debt market once again.
Business
fbtw

Clueless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is tragic that we now have agriculture officials who are clueless about basic economics.
Business
fbtw
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 4 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Demand for Philippine exports is likely to remain subdued because of a looming global recession.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

10 hours ago
Asian markets resumed their strong start to the year Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government to borrow anew from foreign market

Government to borrow anew from foreign market

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration will borrow at least $500 million, marking its second foray in the international debt market with...
Business
fbtw
PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy

PCCI cautiously optimistic on economy

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Business group Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the country’s economy...
Business
fbtw
Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

Markets extend rally on China, US Fed hopes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Asian markets, including the Philippines, resumed yesterday their strong start to the year, tracking a surge on Wall Street...
Business
fbtw

CAAP wants to use government dividends for equipment upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will cut the dividends it remits to the government to raise the P13 billion it requires to upgrade air traffic control facilities and prevent the airspace shutdown...
Business
fbtw
Remittances seen growing 5% this year

Remittances seen growing 5% this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may expand by five percent this year, higher than the projected 3.5-percent growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with