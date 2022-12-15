^

Business

UP New Clark City campus breaks ground

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of a University of the Philippines (UP) campus in New Clark City has started, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Earlier this month, the UP, in partnership with the BCDA and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), broke ground for the new campus located within a 3.4 hectare land in New Clark City.

According to the BCDA, the site will serve as UP-New Clark City’s satellite campus, helping the state university establish an early presence here in New Clark City.

The main university area will be located in another 76-hectare property “within this rising metropolis,” the BCDA said.

The UP-New Clark City Satellite campus is envisioned to become UP’s hub for education, research, training and collaboration, focusing on sustainable development. It aims to provide support to BCDA and other stakeholders in the development of New Clark City as the country’s next smart, sustainable and green city.

“On behalf of the BCDA, allow me to express our appreciation to one of the first locators – the University of the Philippines – for choosing New Clark City as the home of its satellite campus. This is a solid affirmation on the indispensability of education in empowering the lives of the people,” BCDA chairman Delfin Lorenzana said.

“We are seeing the actual fruition of years of planning. The pandemic happened, but we are still here. Everybody is expecting UP to be a driver of development in New Clark City, Central Luzon and Northern Luzon,” said Bingcang.

Based on its masterplan, the satellite campus will be composed of a university plaza, administration building, university park, outdoor parking, service corridor, two academic buildings, a seating area, campus boulevard, gateway plaza, academic plaza, community garden, and a river parkway.

UP has tapped the DPWH for the construction of phase 1 of the satellite campus with a target completion of September 2023.

“In a few months you will see the eventual transformation of this area into a modern learning community…DPWH, as the government’s engineering and infrastructure arm, is proud to be part of this mission of constructing the future home of intellectuals in Central Luzon and for being with you all in this magnificent occasion,” Ayag said.

Once completed, UP’s main campus and satellite campus in New Clark City will be introduced as an academic hub offering inter-, multi- and trans-disciplinary studies that will help catalyze national development.

It will also supplement UP’s continuing internationalization efforts in New Clark City through joint programs with top universities in the world. These programs are expected to enrich UP’s academic offerings, attract international students, promote faculty exchanges, and facilitate collaborative research.

Concepcion also shared plans to transfer the UP Open University to New Clark City.

He said New Clark City will also house another branch of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), as well as a National Institute of Health where professionals can conduct research on health sciences.

BCDA

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth prospects of the Philippine economy but remained wary on the effects of inflation...
Business
fbtw

Keeping up with the Jokowis

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
This sovereign wealth fund idea is probably a case of keeping up with the Jokowis in our region.
Business
fbtw

Making the Maharlika Wealth Fund work  for Phl development

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Despite the strong controversy surrounding the creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund, which is designed to assist in funding the requirements of national development investments, the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
Business
fbtw
EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

By Max Delany | 13 hours ago
EU leaders meet their counterparts from Southeast Asia for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, looking to bolster ties in the...
Business
fbtw

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales up 31% in months

Vehicle sales up 31% in months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 11 months of the year, driven by growing consumer...
Business
fbtw
ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has raised its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines this year, following the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Wall Street stocks soared while European and Asian markets dropped yesterday as investors braced for interest rate decisions...
Business
fbtw
BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is finalizing a policy framework for basic merchant accounts to accelerate the digital onboarding...
Business
fbtw
Budget hike urged to address climate change

Budget hike urged to address climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is being urged to encourage green lending and investments to make funds available to fight climate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with