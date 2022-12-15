UP New Clark City campus breaks ground

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of a University of the Philippines (UP) campus in New Clark City has started, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Earlier this month, the UP, in partnership with the BCDA and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), broke ground for the new campus located within a 3.4 hectare land in New Clark City.

According to the BCDA, the site will serve as UP-New Clark City’s satellite campus, helping the state university establish an early presence here in New Clark City.

The main university area will be located in another 76-hectare property “within this rising metropolis,” the BCDA said.

The UP-New Clark City Satellite campus is envisioned to become UP’s hub for education, research, training and collaboration, focusing on sustainable development. It aims to provide support to BCDA and other stakeholders in the development of New Clark City as the country’s next smart, sustainable and green city.

“On behalf of the BCDA, allow me to express our appreciation to one of the first locators – the University of the Philippines – for choosing New Clark City as the home of its satellite campus. This is a solid affirmation on the indispensability of education in empowering the lives of the people,” BCDA chairman Delfin Lorenzana said.

“We are seeing the actual fruition of years of planning. The pandemic happened, but we are still here. Everybody is expecting UP to be a driver of development in New Clark City, Central Luzon and Northern Luzon,” said Bingcang.

Based on its masterplan, the satellite campus will be composed of a university plaza, administration building, university park, outdoor parking, service corridor, two academic buildings, a seating area, campus boulevard, gateway plaza, academic plaza, community garden, and a river parkway.

UP has tapped the DPWH for the construction of phase 1 of the satellite campus with a target completion of September 2023.

“In a few months you will see the eventual transformation of this area into a modern learning community…DPWH, as the government’s engineering and infrastructure arm, is proud to be part of this mission of constructing the future home of intellectuals in Central Luzon and for being with you all in this magnificent occasion,” Ayag said.

Once completed, UP’s main campus and satellite campus in New Clark City will be introduced as an academic hub offering inter-, multi- and trans-disciplinary studies that will help catalyze national development.

It will also supplement UP’s continuing internationalization efforts in New Clark City through joint programs with top universities in the world. These programs are expected to enrich UP’s academic offerings, attract international students, promote faculty exchanges, and facilitate collaborative research.

Concepcion also shared plans to transfer the UP Open University to New Clark City.

He said New Clark City will also house another branch of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), as well as a National Institute of Health where professionals can conduct research on health sciences.