^

Business

Government infrastructure spending still below program

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government hiked its infrastructure expenses in the nine months to September this year largely on road projects, but this was still slightly below the P759-billion spending program amid delays due to the conduct of the recent elections.

Based on the latest national government disbursement performance report of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), state infrastructure expenditure and other capital outlays jumped by almost 40 percent to P99.1 billion in September from P71.2 billion in the same period last year.

The DBM attributed this to the diasbursements of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for road infrastructure projects.

Releases for the Active Transport Bike Share System and Safe Pathways Program of the Department of Transportation also contributed to the higher capital expenditures in September.

For the nine-month period, infrastructure spending rose 13.4 percent to P727.7 billion from P641.5 billion in January to September 2021.

Apart from road infrastructure, contributing to the increase were the capital outlay projects under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program of the Department of National Defense and direct payments made to suppliers by development partners for the implementation of foreign-assisted projects.

These are Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1, Malolos-Clark Railway Project, and Maritime Safety Capability Project.

Despite the increase during the nine-month period, infrastructure expenses still fell four percent short of the P758.9-billion program set by the government.

“This was mainly attributed to the unintended delays brought about by the election ban on public works during the earlier part of the year relating to the conduct of the May 2022 elections,” the DBM said.

Similarly, the slower-than-expected disbursements for the period was due to modification of projects, unsettled right-of-way problems,  intermittent weather conditions, and delays in the submission of progress billings with complete documentary requirements by contractors.

DBM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Domestic fuel prices could see a continued downtrend following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
Business
fbtw

Least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In asking the Court of Appeals to lift the temporary restraining order that basically allowed Meralco and San Miguel Corp.-unit South Premier Power Corp to suspend their fixed-rate power supply agreement, the Energy...
Business
fbtw

Your 2023 company goals

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Most online platforms did tremendously well in the last two years and were on a winning streak. Internet companies enjoyed business success; companies producing face masks, face shields, alcohol, and plexiglass enjoyed...
Business
fbtw
BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar for consumer protection in the aftermath of the collapse of cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government debt payments slashed by half in October

Government debt payments slashed by half in October

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government brought down its debt payments in October amid a decline in principal amortization, with still about 30 percent...
Business
fbtw
Think tank warns of higher power rates in 2023

Think tank warns of higher power rates in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Infrastructure-oriented think tank Infrawatch PH has warned of more expensive power  rates next year as a direct consequence...
Business
fbtw
Law for carbon credit systems in Philippines pushed

Law for carbon credit systems in Philippines pushed

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is pushing for the creation of a law that will institutionalize carbon...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt swells to $108 billion in September

Foreign debt swells to $108 billion in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
 The country’s external debt continued to swell in end-September amid higher borrowings, both by the national government...
Business
fbtw
Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver another 50-basis-point interest rate hike this week to further fight inflation,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with