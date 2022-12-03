^

Business

Manila Mining yields positive drilling results in gold-copper mine  

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed Manila Mining Corp. is upbeat on its gold-copper prospects after it yielded positive results from its exploration drilling in its Surigao del Norte mine site.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Manila Mining chairman and CEO Felipe Yap announced “exciting and economically significant gold and copper exploration drilling results” from four holes drilled in the Ntina open pit gold mine in Placer, Surigao del Norte.

The new holes have identified a large, highly copper-gold mineralized porphyry system that has been named Ntina Deeps.

“The completed four drill holes have an aggregate depth of 6,061.7 meters and identified a large, highly gold-copper mineralized porphyry system that has been named Ntina Deeps,” he said.

Yap said the Philippines is perfectly positioned to become a major world copper producer with the inevitable widening of global copper demand-supply gap in the coming decades.

This as the country has several large deposits that can be brought online within five years and a very long pipeline for new mines within the next 20 years.

“Deposits such as the Ntina Deeps have high gold credits and there exists the potential for low capex and selective underground mining methods. The timing for MMC to explore and develop gold-copper porphyries within its Placer tenements could not be better,” the company official said.

The company is currently drilling the fifth and sixth holes in the mine site.

The drilling program was designed to refine the shape and dimensions of the previously intercepted copper-gold mineralized zones, improve the understanding of mineralization controls, and allow the formulation of an efficiently targeted, definitive resource definition drilling program.

Manila Mining started mining operations in Placer, Surigao del Norte in 1981.

From 1982 to 2001 when it suspended mining operations, the company produced a total of 761,835 ounces gold and 261,720 ounces silver.

During its four years of copper operations from 1997-2001, it produced a total of 19.81 million lbs. copper.

Manila Mining suspended its mining activities in 2001.

As of end-September, the company recorded a net loss of P12.24 million.

Since the company has no mining operations, revenue was nil. However, its depreciation and administrative expenses increased to P12.24 million from only P1.35 million last year, again on account of costs related to its stock rights offering.

The company raised capital through a 1:5 stock rights offering at P0.01 per share last May to fund its exploration program and administration costs, and to settle trade payables and accruals.

MANILA MINING CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Local shares join regional slump after Wall Street fall

Local shares join regional slump after Wall Street fall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Local shares crashed and burned on Friday, wiping out gains in the past days and tracking a regional slump that...
Business
fbtw
Philippines experienced heightened cyber threats on Black Friday &mdash; report

Philippines experienced heightened cyber threats on Black Friday — report

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
According to Surfshark, a Netherlands-based virtual private network service company, cyber threats in the country spiked by...
Business
fbtw

Catching up with school

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We had one of the world’s longest COVID lockdowns and it certainly affected the education of our young people.
Business
fbtw

MPTC offers P2 billion to finance NLEX-Skyway link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Pacific Group is willing to finance the interconnection bridge linking the North Luzon Expressway and Skyway to provide motorists with a seamless route between the north and south of Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso continued to strengthen against the dollar, piercing 55 to $1 yesterday to hit its strongest level in nearly four...
Business
fbtw
BSP bucks inclusion of GIR in wealth fund&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

BSP bucks inclusion of GIR in wealth fund                                                                                           

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is strongly opposing plans to include the country’s foreign exchange buffer in the proposed...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink anew as recession fears resurface

Stocks sink anew as recession fears resurface

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors continued to take profit from the stock market’s recent rally as the main index slipped anew yesterday back...
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure ventures into waste management

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon has jumpstarted his plan to enter the waste management business after a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. acquired Cebu-based ARN Central Waste Management Inc.
Business
fbtw

KonsultaMD poised as next Philippines unicorn after GCash

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. believes telemedicine app KonsultaMD has the potential to follow e-wallet giant GCash as the next unicorn of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with