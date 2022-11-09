Be a certified LGU administrator

MANILA, Philippines — The most valuable player of a local chief executive is one’s administrator. Having a competent administrator determines the success of one’s leadership as a public servant and benefits their people. To provide new or tenured administrators the knowledge for peak performance, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold a pioneering seven-session hybrid training titled, Certification Course for LGU administrators on Nov. 18.

Accelerate your success to new heights as a certified LGU Administrator. The program was developed by successful and seasoned administrators to help incumbent administrators boost their ability to perform at their best. Attendees will also gain first-hand information, valuable insights, and best practices strategies that are fundamental to their duties and responsibilities as an administrator.

The program will be delivered in a hybrid format with Zoom sessions and a one-day conference at Holiday Inn and Suites Makati.

Registration is open to the general public.

Enroll and be one of the first 30 attendees to be entitled to a free two-night hotel accommodation with buffet breakfast at Holiday Inn & Suites from Dec. 2 to 4.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. Please call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59.