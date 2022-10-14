Consunji is MAP Management Man of the Year for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named DMCI Holdings, Inc. chair and president Isidro Consunji as MAP Management Man of the Year for 2022.

MAP annually confers the award on individuals in business or government, whether a member of the MAP or not, who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management, and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in re-shaping national values.

It is bestowed on exceptional persons who have posted a record of achievement and distinction as leaders and managers of organizations, and who are exemplary models who deserve to be emulated by their peers and by the younger leaders and managers.

MAP said Consunji was chosen for his business acumen and management qualities in transforming a private construction firm into one of the Philippines’ biggest and most resilient conglomerates and leadership role in his group’s substantial contributions to national development, job creation and income generation through huge investments in construction, real estate, mining, energy and water distribution.

The group also acknowledged Consunji’s unparalleled commitment to developing, training and sustaining a Filipino management team and staff.

MAP also noted the businessman’s generous contribution to education, specially in the field of engineering and science; significant contribution in the form of innovative solutions to the housing problem of the Philippines; and expertise in turning problematic assets and distressed companies under seemingly insurmountable situations into very productive investments.

Consunji was likewise recognized for being an exemplar of the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit without public display and self-promotion, as well as his personal contributions to shaping national values and inspiring others through his track record of integrity, managerial competence and professional leadership.

Conferment of the award follows a thorough, stringent selection process.

The distinction of “MAP Management Man of the Year” has only been conferred 46 times in the five-decade history of the award.

The criteria for the award include integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others.

Last year, Liwayway Group chair Carlos Chan was the recipient of the award.