Nestlé bringing RE program to Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Nestlé Philippines intends to bring its renewable energy program to its factory in Mindanao.

The food and beverage manufacturer currently runs its factories in Luzon and main office in Makati on 100 percent renewable energy.

This is in line with its commitment to achieve Nestlé’s global ambition of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

To further expand its renewable energy program, however, Nestlé Philippines aims to run its Cagayan de Oro factory on renewable energy.

The Cagayan de Oro factory is Nestlé’s only manufacturing facility outside Luzon and the hub of Nescafé production in the country.

Nestlé Philippines senior vice president and head of corporate affairs Jose Uy III said a crucial mission in reducing the world’s total GHG emissions is to decarbonize the power sector by shifting to renewable energy.

“As a food and beverage company, we protect nature because we depend on its gifts. This is why tackling climate change is a top priority for us with our Net Zero Roadmap focusing on sourcing responsibly, shaping a waste-free future, and transforming our operations,” he said.

Uy said there is a need for continuous collaboration between government and industry in overcoming the challenges of shifting to renewable energy.

Business-wise, he said switching to renewables is advantageous because it saves on energy costs, strengthens stakeholder relations, and enhances corporate sustainability.

“We can, as companies, reduce our GHG emissions by scaling up our clean energy competitiveness and innovations for a more sustainable environment,” Uy said.

“In doing so, we will help to harness the potential of renewable energy and contribute to the growth of the energy sector. It is a win-win proposition both for businesses and the planet,” he said.

Last June, Nestlé renewed its partnership with Aboitiz Power Corp. for the supply of clean and renewable energy as part of its goal to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The partnership between Nestlé and AboitizPower began in 2013 when the food and beverage manufacturer started its energy transition.