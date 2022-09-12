^

Business

Fernando Zobel de Ayala resigns as Ayala Corp. president, CEO

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 10:20am
Fernando Zobel de Ayala resigns as Ayala Corp. president, CEO
Fernando Zobel de Ayala.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a month after announcing he would take a medical leave, Fernando Zobel de Ayala has handed in his resignation as Ayala Corp.’s president and chief executive officer to focus on his recovery and health. 

One of the country’s oldest conglomerates made the announcement in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday. Zobel’s resignation was likewise cascaded across Ayala’s listed subsidiaries, such as Globe Telecom Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands. 

His resignation entailed he would also step down as vice-chairman and director of the company. Cezar Consing will serve as the conglomerate’s acting president and CEO. 

Zobel, 62, had been Ayala’s president since 2006. He became the company’s CEO in April 2021, succeeding his brother Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, who serves as the company chairman.

Before becoming the president, Zobel had served as the chief operating officer of Ayala from April 2006 to April 2021. 

Zobel’s successor, Consing, has been a director of Ayala since December 2020 and previously led BPI as president and CEO from April 2013 to April 2021. 

As of 10:17 a.m. Monday, shares in Ayala were trading up 1.46%.

AYALA CORP.

FERNANDO ZOBEL DE AYALA

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Nature fights back

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
All the garbage we spew out of our smokestacks and the exhaust pipes of our cars into the air we breathe are killing us.
Business
fbtw

Dollar smile

By Wilson Sy | 10 hours ago
The peso continued to make new all-time lows last week. The magnitude and speed of the peso depreciation grabbed headlines and caused alarm among investors.
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure starts P28 billion IPO roadshow

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., owned by ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr., has started the process of drawing investors to its P28-billion initial public offering.
Business
fbtw
Philippines proposes internship program on smart farming

Philippines proposes internship program on smart farming

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines has proposed a five-year internship program to equip young Filipino farmers with smart farming technolog...
Business
fbtw
BSP closes another problematic rural bank

BSP closes another problematic rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of another problematic rural bank based in Ilocos Sur, bringing to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Globe sets SRO price at 20% discount to current price

Globe sets SRO price at 20% discount to current price

1 hour ago
This kind of SRO definitely benefits significant shareholders more than it does retail minority holders
Business
fbtw
The week ahead on the PSE

The week ahead on the PSE

1 hour ago
This week is all about Thursday and Friday.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

1 hour ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Ethereum blockchain set for 'monumental' overhaul

Ethereum blockchain set for 'monumental' overhaul

2 hours ago
Developers have spent years working on a more energy-efficient version of the ethereum blockchain, a digital ledger that underpins...
Business
fbtw
'Certainly a risk' of US recession, Yellen says

'Certainly a risk' of US recession, Yellen says

2 hours ago
An American recession "is a risk when the Fed is tightening monetary policy to address inflation."
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with