Public-private guide to procurement of consulting services

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Procurement and Policy Board (GPPB) regularly releases compliance regulations that will boost the efficiency of procurement and bidding for consulting services. Whether you are doing government-to-government (G2G) or government-to-private transactions, you must update yourselves to these changes. To help public and private stakeholders, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting the following training programs from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

• Best practices guide to the law and IRR for procurement of consulting services (Sept. 21, 22 and 23).

• Best practices guide to prepare new bid forms and templates for consulting services (Oct. 25).

The rules mandate all government entities and prospective bidders to use the revised bidding documents for the procurement of consulting services. These programs will cover the fundamental principles, planning, eligibilities, standard bid documents, procedures for public bidding, early procurement, and alternative modes of procurement, administrative remedies, offenses, and penalties and more.

These webinars will also update participants on the recent GPPB issuances on efficient e-based procurement processes, procurement in emergency cases in times of calamities and community quarantine, blacklisting of errant suppliers that is aligned with RA 9184 or the 2016 Revised IRR of the Procurement Law. Attendees will also learn the proper documentation to align your bidding documents based on the provisions of this law.

For public officials, avoid getting into trouble due to violation and ignorance of the procurement law. For the private sector who wants to do business with the government, avoid disqualification due to non-compliance

Learn from expert practitioner, Zoilo Andin Jr., who is a seasoned lecturer, senior consultant, and adviser to many national government agencies, LGUs, private companies, and law firms on Procurement Law. His expertise in public procurements was honed by his former government positions – president and chief operations officer, Northrail Corp.; deputy administrator, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System; executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission and the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for the head of procuring entity chairman and members of bids and awards committee, procuring and bidding entities, and those in the private sector who would like to do business with the government. For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.