‘Safe Travels’: PHILTOA back with 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in September

This September 2015 file photo shows an ethnic performance during the Philippine Travel Mart hosted by the Philippine Tour Operators Association of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — After two-year hiatus, the Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. (PHILTOA) announced the return of the longest-running interactive tourism expo, Philippine Travel Mart.

For its 33rd edition, the PTM’s theme is “Safe Travels.”

PHILTOA president Fe Abling-Yu said that the expo’s return is timely with at least 70 million Filipinos now fully vaccinated, tourism outlets and the Philippines ready to welcome foreign tourists.

“It is with great joy and excitement that we invite everyone to the biggest Philippine Travel Mart to date. We’ve been waiting for a long time and now is the perfect time to travel again, support local businesses, and explore the Philippines and beyond,” PHILTOA president Fe Abling-Yu said during the launch last Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco likewise said this is a “promising time” for the country’s tourism with the current administration putting tourism as one of its priorities. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Department of Tourism share the vision for tourism “to become one of the major pillars for the economic recovery of our nation - post-pandemic.”

“We will see to it that the quality of our tourist destinations and product offerings meet international standards through the revisiting of our accreditation and product audits and criteria,” Frasco said in the DOT’s commitment to fulfill the government’s vision for tourism.

Meanwhile, aside from the timeliness, the expo also seeks to cater to travelers who are eager to explore the country after years of limited travels. PHILTOA cited the demand for “revenge travel,” a way to get back and make up for the time most people are confined in their homes.

It will be staged at the SMX Convention Center Manila (Halls 1 – 4), Seashell Lane, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022.

What to expect at the travel fair

The three-day PTM will feature more than 200 exhibitions from local and international participants showcasing exclusive domestic and international travel packages.

With all regions of the Philippines joining PTM, the organizers said domestic tourism will be at the forefront of the travel expo.

Attendees of the expo may enjoy the following zones designated for different offers:

Yellow Zone for MICE and Entertainment;

Blue Zone for Beach, Cruise, and Marine Sports;

Green Zone for Cultural and Agro/Farm/Eco-Tourism;

Pink Zone for Health, Wellness, and Culinar

Each zone covers information and packages from accredited tour and travel agencies, hotels and resorts, theme parks, airlines, and provincial and regional agencies.

“There are so many reasons to explore the Philippines and our ASEAN neighbors. We hope visitors will find amazing deals at PTM, as well as gain more knowledge about our own country. We have interactive booths highlighting Philippine regions and the biggest among them will be the Mindanao exhibition,” Abling-Yu said.

Aside from local tourism offers, the expo will also offer a variety of ASEAN tour packages in breathtaking Bali, historic Siem Reap, and bustling Ho Chi Minh. More packages in must-visit Asian destinations such as Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Visitors may scan the QR codes of exhibitors to find their locations as well as conduct paperless transactions. The schedule and exhibition layout may also be viewed here: http://www.philtravelmart.com/exhibition-layout.

PTM is co-presented by the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board and supported by Diamond sponsor Bank of the Philippine Islands, Gold sponsors Philippine AirAsia and Turkish Airlines, and Silver sponsor Cebu Pacific Air.