Outdoor activities never run out at Tagaytay Highlands

The Philippine Star
July 10, 2022 | 12:00am
Outdoor activities never run out at Tagaytay Highlands
Integrating its layout with the development’s high elevation and picturesque surroundings, Tagaytay Highlands’ International Golf Club combines man-made ingenuity with breathtaking natural landscapes.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the onset of the rainy season, Tagaytay residents and guests can keep on engaging in family-centered outdoor pursuits that promote a holistic lifestye and well-being.

A leisure development of the SM Group of Companies, Tagaytay Highlands prides itself for its steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its members, residents, and guests, earning itself recently with the Safety Seal award from the city government of Tagaytay.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has likewise named Tagaytay Highlands’ developer, Highlands Prime Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

For the resident golfers, Tagaytay Highlands offers two of Asia’s most exciting golf courses: Tagaytay Highlands International Golf Club and Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, both with spectacular views of Taal Lake, Laguna de Bay and Mount Makiling.

The challenging fairways at Tagaytay Highlands International Golf Club, which combines man-made ingenuity with breathtaking natural landscapes, draw avid golfers toward the championship course.

Meanwhile, amid a dense forest 1,000 feet above Taal Lake, Tagaytay Midlands’ 400-hectare, 27-hole exclusive golf course strongly appeals to the sport’s more competitive enthusiasts.

Tagaytay Highlands is not all adrenaline and adventure, though. In fair or rainy weather, homeowners and guests may indulge in more relaxing yet active pursuits such as mountain trekking, an activity that brings them closer to nature, or invigorating brisk walks on its wet trails and pathways.

Those who need more vigorous exercise can opt to run or jog – or hop on their bikes and go pedaling near the Sports Center. They may also bring their kids to the fishing pier or the go-karts for some bonding time.

To satisfy faood cravings, Tagaytay Highlands’ specialty restaurants offer various cuisines and gourmet delights. Try classic Filipino dishes at Concha’s Garden Café or delectable Chinese treats at Highlands China Palace, and for residents who prefer to stay in, food delivery and take-out options are available at other food and beverage outlets like the Highlands Golfers Lounge, the Midlands Golfers Lounge, and the dining outlets on Gourmet Avenue.

