^

Business

BSP shuts down rural bank in Nueva Ecija

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has ordered the closure of Banco Rural de General Inc. based in Nueva Ecija, bringing to seven the number of problematic banks shuttered this year.

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said the Monetary Board has issued  a resolution prohibiting the Banco Rural de General Tinio from doing business in the Philippines as mandated under Republic Act 7653 or The Central Bank Act.

Fonacier said state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has been designated as receiver and has been directed to proceed with the liquidation of the problematic thrift bank in accordance with RA 3591 or the PDIC Charter.

All assets of the closed bank are deemed to be in custodia legis in the hands of the receiver and may not be subject to attachment, garnishment, execution, levy or any other court processes.

Section 13 of the PDIC Charter provides that a bank placed under liquidation shall in no case be re-opened and permitted to resume banking business, while Section 12 provides that banks closed by the Monetary Board shall no longer be rehabilitated.

Once bank are placed under liquidation, the powers, functions and duties of the directors, officers and stockholders of the bank are terminated. The directors, officers, and stockholders shall be barred from interfering in any way with the assets, records and affairs of the bank.

The BSP earlier ordered the closure of the Farmers Savings and Loan Bank Inc. based in Bulacan, Metro-Cebu Public Savings Bank, the Rural Bank of Mahaplag (Leyte) Inc., the Rural Bank of Salcedo (Ilocos Sur) Inc., the Rural Bank of San Lorenzo Ruiz (Siniloan) Inc., and the Rural Bank of San Nicolas (Pangasinan).

The number of problematic banks ordered closed by the central bank almost tripled to 13 last year from five in 2020 as the country has yet to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stocks end in bloodbath

Stocks end in bloodbath

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stocks in the Philippines and in other Asian emerging markets ended in a bloodbath yesterday, spooked by a broad selloff on...
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 53:$1 level

Peso weakens to 53:$1 level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso weakened further, closing yesterday at its lowest level in three-and-a-half years, due to the strong demand for US...
Business
fbtw

Humble bragging

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A famous movie ran a tagline: “Size Does Matter.”
Business
fbtw

Killer work ethic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
No wonder this guy is so successful because he had a “killer work ethic.” Have you ever heard people saying this? They look, admire and respect people who consistently perform and conclude that they...
Business
fbtw

Reputation is a relationship capital

By Ron F. Jabal | 1 hour ago
Scholars and practitioners continue to grapple with the concept, issue and practice of reputation management. Many have questioned whether it is important in organizations whose primary goal is a healthy bottom...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Schools urged to integrate well-being in curriculum

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Academic institutions with entrepreneurship programs are encouraged to integrate well-being in the curriculum to enable business owners and executives to build resilience and create greater impact.
Business
fbtw

Allianz PNB bullish on insurance growth  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Allianz PNB Life is optimistic of the continued growth of the insurance market this year following its strong performance over the past two years.
Business
fbtw

PhilTower rolls out 200 cell site towers

1 hour ago
Phil-Tower Consortium Inc., one of the country’s leading digital shared infrastructure providers, has completed its 200th site, one of the fastest tower rollouts in the country.
Business
fbtw

ADB OKs P27 million aid to promote green economy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Manila-based Asian Development Bank has approved a $500,000 technical assistance grant to promote green and inclusive growth in the Philippine and other countries in Asia.
Business
fbtw

Looming global hunger

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is embarking on another game-changing mega project.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with