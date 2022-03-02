^

Business

Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 4:12pm
Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists
While he does not see the country running out of oil supply during this period, Cusi encouraged the public to conserve on petroleum products for the time being. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Wednesday that the country's increasing pump prices will take a greater hit if the war between Ukraine and Russia escalates further.

Even if the country has enough supply, Cusi also encouraged the public to conserve on petroleum products for the time being.

"If the war [between Ukraine and Russia] will be prolonged, then our oil prices will suffer. So what we're foreseeing is that prices will go up," he said in Filipino during a Kapihan sa Manila Bay briefing hosted by Marichu Villanueva. 

For him, the country is not currently experiencing any oil supply disruptions, even if the Philippines is primarily dependent on the global oil market which is experiencing tight supply.

"As far as what is happening now, we don't have a lack in [oil] supply in our country, but I am asking the public to conserve the use of petroleum and electricity," Cusi said. 

If the Dubai price reaches $120 per barrel, diesel and gasoline prices will rise by P14.5 per liter and P9.05 per liter, respectively.

On Feb. 28, the Dubai price reached $96.89 per barrel.

'We don't directly import oil from Russia'

According to Cusi, the Philippines does not directly import its oil from Russia. 

"We get [our supply] from the Middle East and then we get our finished products from our neighbors, Japan, Korea and China," he said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) chief added that Russia exports 58% of its crude oil to the European Union and the remaining 42% to Asia Pacific. 

Russia exports five million barrels of oil a day, according to Cusi. The country is considered as one of the biggest energy producers in the world. 

Back home, local oil firms announced another round of fuel price hikes for the ninth straight week. Gasoline climbed by P0.9 per liter, diesel rose by P0.8 per liter and kerosene went up by P0.75 per liter.

Since the first week of March, members of the public are required to shell out P9.65 more per liter for gasoline; P11.65 more per liter of diesel; and P10.3 more per liter of kerosene.

A "conscience call" to candidates

Cusi advised national and local candidates running for elections this year to hold off from their regular motorcades amid the continuous oil price hikes. 

"We're calling on the candidates to not hold any caravans or motorcades because this will help save fuel," he said, adding this is a "conscience call."

Bets for higher office are now going around the country campaigning for themselves and their political parties. 

The campaign period for presidential and vice presidential aspirants began on Feb. 8. 

The government has bared its plans to provide subsidies and discounts totalling P3 billion for the public transportation and farming sectors affected by the constant fuel price hikes. 

ALFONSO CUSI

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

By Angelica Y. Yang | 23 hours ago
The Energy department wants to establish the country as a regional LNG hub, with the agency's chief Alfonso Cusi tagging natural...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices
By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Some candidates are making an ill-advised call for the government to reacquire Petron, supposedly so retail prices can be controlled.
Business
fbtw
The Ukraine war
By Gerardo P. Sicat | 17 hours ago
Half a world away from us in Eastern Europe, the Russian armed military exercises near Ukraine’s borders, which US President Biden publicly decried as a preparation for invasion, became a reality on Feb. ...
Business
fbtw
Biden says US will contribute half of 60 mn emergency oil barrel release

Biden says US will contribute half of 60 mn emergency oil barrel release

5 hours ago
30 million barrels of oil from American reserves!
Business
fbtw
No improvement in economic opportunities for Filipino women
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has stagnated in providing equal economic opportunities for women as the pandemic continues to expose gender inequalities among countries.
Business
fbtw
Latest
ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing latest US giants to cut ties with Moscow

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing latest US giants to cut ties with Moscow

6 hours ago
The moves highlight the rising economic toll on Russia after its assault on Ukraine unleashed massive sanctions across Western...
Business
fbtw
Tech giants clamp down on Russia state-linked news

Tech giants clamp down on Russia state-linked news

8 hours ago
Social media platforms have become one of the fronts in the internationally condemned attack, home to sometimes false narratives...
Business
fbtw
PAL already looking for a new $100 million loan

PAL already looking for a new $100 million loan

9 hours ago
One thing is for certain: whatever PAL was when the stock was suspended more than 8 months ago is not what investors will...
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines NEC suspension will be lifted this morning

Solar Philippines NEC suspension will be lifted this morning

9 hours ago
Ok, credit where credit is due: Mr. Leviste moves quickly...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water net income down 18%

Manila Water net income down 18%

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Manila Water Co. Inc. reported an 18 percent decline in its net income in 2021 to P3.7 billion as the pandemic impacted customer...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with