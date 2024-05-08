DigiPlus reports P2 billion net income in Q1 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Digital entertainment firm DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) recorded a net income of P2 billion in the first three months of 2024.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the firm attributed the “sustained profit momentum” to the “robust performance of its digital retail segment.”

DigiPlus reported a significant 226% surge in revenues, totaling P13.6 billion, attributed to the increased user traffic on its platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus.

Meanwhile, the firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also saw a remarkable 313% year-on-year increase, reaching P2.1 billion.

New games offered

The company introduced several new digital platforms, one of which is the "Perya Game," drawing inspiration from the traditional Filipino mini-carnival.

The games include Color Games, Pusoy, Lucky 9, Tongits, and "Pa Pula, Pa Puti."

“We intend to sustain our growth momentum by continuing to invest in innovation and new technologies to enhance user experience and adding new digital offerings traditionally well-loved by Filipinos. By delivering innovative, fun, and accessible digital offerings, we aim to continue revolutionizing the entertainment space in the Philippines,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui was quoted as saying in a disclosure. — Ian Laqui