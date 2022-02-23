

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Pantawid Pasada Program touted as 'economically viable' vs fuel excise tax suspension
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 12:11pm





 
Pantawid Pasada Program touted as 'economically viable' vs fuel excise tax suspension
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian believes that having an integrated version of the Pantawid Pasada Program is more practical compared to the suspension of fuel excise taxes, as the country experiences continuous hikes in oil prices. 
The STAR / Boy Santos, File photo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs his chamber's energy committee, said having an integrated version of the Pantawid Pasada Program for operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) is more practical compared to the suspension of fuel excise taxes, amid the continuous hikes in oil prices. 


Estimates from his office showed that the Pantawid Pasada will only cost the government P1.94 billion if it offers fuel cards to all PUVs. Meanwhile, suspending fuel excise taxes will incur foregone revenues of P271.24 billion.


In a statement on Wednesday, the lawmaker said having an institutionalized Pantawid Pasada is more "economically viable as against the idea of suspension of excise taxes on fuel which Finance department has described to be inequitable and detrimental to the country’s economic recovery and long-term growth."


"This is a tried and tested program already. We have done it in the past, in many of the aberrations in world oil prices,” Gatchalian said, referring to the Pantawid Pasada. 


At present, the program has received a P2.5 billion allocation for its continued implementation this year.


Gatchalian said he is thinking of filing a bill institutionalizing the program to address the impacts of the oil price hikes on vulnerable sectors. He also proposed the use of e-wallets for the timely transfer and receipt of fuel subsidies.


Other senators support moratorium on fuel excise tax collections


Gatchalian made his stance shortly after two presidential bets—  who are also senators—  Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Manny Pacquiao expressed their support to suspend the collection of excise taxes on petroleum products. 


READ: 2 senators support call to suspend excise taxes on fuel as prices rise


Pacquiao said he will support any move by the Upper House in holding a special session which will tackle the halting of the fuel excise tax collection. Meanwhile, Lacson said that putting a halt on the collection of fuel excise taxes is a "good idea" which will greatly help motorists and other members of the transportation sector.


The House of Representatives already passed a bill seeking a moratorium on the collection of such taxes. 


The excise tax on gasoline currently stands at P10 per liter, P6 per liter for diesel, and P5 per liter for kerosene, according to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, which was implemented in three tranches beginning 2018. 


Last week, activist group Anakpawis urged President Rodrigo Duterte to impose price controls on all petroleum products through an executive order and require oil firms to open their books of accounts to the public. 


This week, local pump prices rose for the eighth consecutive week, as gasoline went up by by P0.8 per liter, diesel by P0.65 per liter; and kerosene by P0.45 per liter. 


The Department of Energy earlier attributed the sustained hike in oil prices to tight supply in the global market, adding that geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia may be one of the factors in causing the supply disruptions. 

 


 










 









DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
MANNY PACQUIAO
OIL PRICE HIKES
PING LACSON
SENATE
WIN GATCHALIAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte






 
Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tops CEAP survey







Robredo tops CEAP survey



By Evelyn Macairan |
13 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo topped a recent survey for presidential candidates conducted by the Catholic Educational Association...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin







DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin



By Franco Luna |
21 hours ago 


"I traveled to Balesin island for private time and scheduled to return Monday morning via private transport. However, I was...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;MSMEs to benefit with either Robredo or BBM&rsquo;







‘MSMEs to benefit with either Robredo or BBM’



By Louella Desiderio |
13 hours ago 


With micro, small and medium enterprises making up 99.5 percent of businesses and generating millions of jobs for Filipinos,...







 
Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip







Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


It is actually from a video that mentions a party-list for 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Low lab output: Philippines posts 1,019 new COVID-19 cases







Low lab output: Philippines posts 1,019 new COVID-19 cases



By Sheila Crisostomo |
13 hours ago 


The number of new COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with yesterday’s tally nearly reaching three digits at only 1,019...








Headlines
fbtw













Change law for sari-sari stores to sell medicines







Change law for sari-sari stores to sell medicines



By Romina Cabrera |
13 hours ago 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government said yesterday amendments to pharmaceutical laws are needed amid public...








Headlines
fbtw













No &lsquo;midnight&rsquo; appointments at Comelec







No ‘midnight’ appointments at Comelec



By Helen Flores |
13 hours ago 


President Duterte will select the officials to fill vacancies at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) before the appointment...








Headlines
fbtw





 







Villar renews pitch for wetlands protection, conservation







Villar renews pitch for wetlands protection, conservation



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
13 hours ago 


Sen. Cynthia Villar has urged the government to take action for wetlands, which are critically important ecosystems contributing...








Headlines
fbtw













2 senators support call to suspend excise taxes on fuel as prices rise







2 senators support call to suspend excise taxes on fuel as prices rise



By Angelica Y. Yang |
19 hours ago 


"I am against hikes in taxes. What we need to do is strengthen the non-revenue income such as those from public utilities...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with