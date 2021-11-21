Tagaytay Highlands lines up holiday events

Tagaytay Highlands is jumpstarting its festivities with the solemn observation of Christmas rituals. Tradition-bound families can flock to the simbang gabi masses at the Holy Family Chapel until Dec. 23, followed by masses on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, the Feast of the Holy Family (Dec. 26), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

MANILA, Philippines — While precautionary measures remain in place in Tagaytay Higlands, the country’s premier mountain resort community, it has its holiday agenda all mapped out to ensure a safe and joyful Yuletide celebration.

Since large gatherings are still deemed unsafe to date, Tagaytay Highlands has carefully crafted fun and festive events for residents and their guests. These include the lighting of the Christmas Tree at The Gardens, acoustic bands at Clubhouses on Dec. 24 and 31; and a New Year’s countdown and pyrotechnics display at the Highlands China Palace Lower Parking Lot.

Over and beyond these festivities, however, there are compelling reasons why homeowners are heading for Tagaytay Highlands on their long holiday break: the scent of pine wafting in the nippy mountain air; the stunning vista of Taal Lake shimmering in the distance; and the grand naturescape surrounding the mountain log cabins, beautiful modern homes, and the farming estates in this exclusive community.

Encouraged by the declining number of COVID transmissions due to the government’s vigorous vaccination drive, Tagaytay Highlands beckons as the safest way to spend a wonderful holiday season.

In fact, the Highlands’ steadfast provision of safe and secure facilities for its members, residents and their guests has earned for the mountain resort complex the Safety Seal of the city government of Tagaytay.