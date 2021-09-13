




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Dumaguete reclamation project put on hold
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The controversial P23 billion reclamation project in Dumaguete has been put on hold, but the local community is still wary as Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo said the project may still be pursued “at the proper time.”



In a Sept. 8 letter to the City Council, Remollo said he decided to withdraw the request for authority to sign a memorandum of understanding between the local government and E.M. Cuerpo Inc., proponent of the Smart City Project.



He has also decided to defer the signing and the serving of the notice of award to the project proponent until after the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) has reviewed and passed upon the entire bidding process conducted by the PPP selection process.



“This is without prejudice, however, to pursue the city’s application for pertinent permits with the PRA and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources relative to the Smart City Project at the proper time,” Remollo said.



The City Council had already revoked the authority granted to Remollo to enter into and sign the MOU with E.M. Cuerpo Inc. as proponent of the project.



Even the PRA, the agency under the Office of the President that approves reclamation projects in the country, said Dumaguete does not have a pending application for the 174-hectare Smart City reclamation project.



“To date, this agency has not received any application for the proposed 174-hectare Smart City reclamation project in Dumaguete City,” the PRA said in a Sept. 7 letter to Dumaguete City Vice Mayor Karissa Tolentino-Maximo.



The PRA also clarified that it has not received any request for a Swiss challenge and for the terms of reference of the unsolicited proposal of E.M. Cuerpo Inc.



The project will have residential, commercial, leisure and business components.



Local communities have opposed the project, saying it would greatly affect the rich marine environment of the city and its neighboring areas, such as the world-renowned diving spot Apo Island.



Even the Diocese of Dumaguete is opposed to the project.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

