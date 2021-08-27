




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Lifting of poultry import ban to ease MDM shortage
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) welcomed the lifting of the ban on poultry imports from the Netherlands, saying this would help ease the shortage of mechanically deboned meat (MDM) raw materials for the industry.



“We appreciate the action of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in accordance with the guidelines of the OIE (World Organization for Animal Health) on the resolution of avian flu outbreaks,” PAMPI said in a statement yesterday.



In a memorandum order issued Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar lifted the temporary ban on the Netherlands which covers poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.



The DA imposed the ban in January amid official reports submitted to the OIE showed hat there were widespread outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in the said country.



Based on the final report submitted by the veterinary authorities of the Netherlands to the OIE, the outbreaks in the country have now been resolved.



Dar said the Netherlands has already provided the Philippine government all the necessary supporting documentary evidence on the disease control measures carried out by their veterinary services to contain the HPAI outbreaks in their country.



He stressed that only poultry meat sourced from the Netherlands or from countries granted system accreditation by the Philippines shall be authorized to be exported into the country.



Dar said other system-accredited countries must also have no current ban issued by the DA due to HPAI outbreaks.



In April, the DA allowed the importation of MDM from the Netherlands.



The partial lifting was issued to grant the request of meat importer processors with thermal processing equipment to import MDM for processing from HPAI-free zones in the Netherlands as declared by the OIE.



“We expect that the bans on UK, France and Germany will also be lifted immediately as soon as the outbreaks are resolved,” PAMPI said.



Currently,temporary bans on poultry imports from the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Czech Republic remain in effect.



“We also hope that the DA will act faster and more expeditiously on pending requests of trading partners for accreditation to export MDM to the Philippines,”the group said.



PAMPI emphasized that MDM is a major raw material in the production of processed meats and is not locally produced.



“Hence, we fully support the move of EU (Hungary and Poland) and non-EU (Turkey) producers of MDM to be accredited to export to the Philippines,”PAMPI said.



“The more supply sources we have, the more competitive prices we get which will result in stable supply and pricing for our consumers,”it said.



Under the Revised Administrative Code, the DA has the power to issue a general order preventing the entry of animals, animal effects, parts or products from any country with dangerous communicable animal disease.



Earlier this week, the DA lifted the ban on poultry imports from the Ukraine as the country was declared free from HPAI.



Last month, the DA also lifted the temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and their by-products from Lethbridge in Victoria, Australia as the area was also declared free from the avian virus.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAMPI
                                                      POULTRY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to step down with economy unlikely back to pre-pandemic level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to step down with economy unlikely back to pre-pandemic level


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte will leave Malacañang next year with the economy unlikely back to its pre-pandemic shape,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hot money' reverses to net outflow in July on Delta, vaccine woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hot money' reverses to net outflow in July on Delta, vaccine woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Delta variant-driven lockdowns and worries about vaccine supply and inflation spooked investors in July,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Protecting the unvaccinated and saving the economy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview by Mike Navallo yesterday, I shared the overall concept of ‘bakuna bubble,’ as an extension of my idea of creating micro-herd immunity in homes, transportation, and workplaces.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ECQ no longer working?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was quite an admission. Maybe it was made in a moment of frustration… or a rare flash of honesty.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A “few” European businessmen have left the Philippines as the pandemic fuels risk-aversion among investors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More hot money flows out in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More hot money flows out in July


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More foreign portfolio investments commonly known as hot money flowed out of the country in July after global debt watcher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pag-IBIG posts P16 billion net income in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pag-IBIG posts P16 billion net income in H1


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pag-IBIG Fund posted earnings of P16.11 billion in the first half amid the challenges posed by the continuing health crisis,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP backs proposed changes to PDIC charter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP backs proposed changes to PDIC charter


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is supporting the proposed amendments to the charter of state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagcor sees return to pre-COVID-19 operations by 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagcor sees return to pre-COVID-19 operations by 2022


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Gambling activities may only recover in the latter part of next year, assuming that borders are reopened to foreign tourists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embraer to bring air taxis to Manila by 2026
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Embraer to bring air taxis to Manila by 2026


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Electric air taxis could take flight in Manila in as early as five years’ time following a partnership between global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with