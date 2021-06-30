




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
loans
The economic devastation brought by the pandemic was so great that borrowers are still not borrowing while banks are hesitant to lend amid elevated unemployment rate.
Pixabay

                     

                        

                           
Improving loan demand tempers bank lending slump in May

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 6:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending contracted at a softer pace in May, bringing a good news to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas which has been struggling to resuscitate demand for loans despite flooring interest rates to historic low.



Excluding lending to each other, outstanding loans of big banks sagged 4% year-on-year in May, easing from record 5% slump in April, the BSP reported Wednesday.



Still, this marked the sixth straight month of decline in lending. It’s a depressing trend that the central bank blamed on borrower’s fears of incurring more debts at a time the pandemic is roiling job markets, and lender’s decision to tighten access to credit as soured loans they hold build up.



This dangerous combo has become a huge roadblock to a much-criticized government strategy of relying on banks for recovery from a pandemic-induced meltdown. The BSP had said that its aggressive easing last year, which brought key rates at record-lows, have released over P2 trillion in liquidity to the financial system, but with banks not confident that the worst is over for the economy, cash is only circling back to the BSP's liquidity absorption facility.



“Credit activity has remained muted as the emergence of new coronavirus variants and the continued risk of infection dampen prospects for economic recovery,” the BSP said.



But there might be some signs that demand for credit is on the mend. Month-on-month, bank lending increased 0.4% in May, and analysts like Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, are expecting the on-year contraction to further ease from there.



“I believe that perception about the economy’s recovery prospects has begun to improve and it is now obvious with appetite for financing,” Asuncion said in a text message. “With more easing of restrictions due to better supply levels of vaccines, we may see more uptick of this particular metric,” he added.



Breaking down the BSP’s report, consumer loans fell 9.2% year-on-year in May as motor vehicle loans and salary-based loans continued to decline. But the decline was milder compared to 10.2% drop in April.



Loans extended for production activities of various businesses also pared their decline to an annualized rate of 2.9% in May compared to 3.8% decrease in the preceding month.



“Looking ahead, the BSP shall sustain monetary policy support in order for the economic recovery to gain more traction. In ensuring a favorable financing environment, the BSP will remain vigilant against emerging risks to inflation and economic growth, consistent with its price and financial stability mandates,” the central bank said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANK LENDING
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dirty money list
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Score another one for the Duterte administration. We have been included in a global dirty money “gray list”.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 President Noynoy Aquino and the Phl economy, 2010-2016
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The unexpected demise of former president Benigno Simeon Aquino III at 61 years of age on June 24 has put the nation in grief.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCCC to bid anew for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CCCC to bid anew for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
State-owned China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC) has again expressed its interest in developing the Sangley Point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fighting vaccine hesitancy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Our lives this past year and a half have been circulating around COVID-19. That’s not surprising considering the pandemic has determined the way that we work, the way we interact with our families, and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine growth forecast cut as downside risks remain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine growth forecast cut as downside risks remain


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singapore-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office further slashed its economic growth outlook for the Philippines this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 National savings decline 28% to P4.43 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National savings decline 28% to P4.43 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s total savings last year dropped to P4.43 trillion as consumers and businesses were forced to tap their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government sells $3 billion bonds in return to international market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government sells $3 billion bonds in return to international market


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has borrowed $3 billion from the international debt market through the issuance of long-term dollar-denominated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi recovers on late buying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi recovers on late buying


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The stock index yesterday recovered its losses the previous day as late buying pushed the market into the green at the c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PEZA targets 7% hike in investments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is targeting a seven percent uptick in approved investments in economic zones this year as it expects a new law that introduces changes to the incentives system would make the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan&rsquo;s 2nd largest bank buys 4.99% stake in RCBC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan’s 2nd largest bank buys 4.99% stake in RCBC


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has acquired a nearly five percent stake in Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with