Philippine economy stays in recession in first quarter

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy stayed in recession in the first quarter as expected, making official intuitions that what was one Southeast Asia’s fastest growing is set to crawl its way back to prosperity, no thanks to more infectious coronavirus variants and sluggish vaccinations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 4.2% year-on-year from January to March, worse than the 0.7% contraction a year ago when the pandemic has just started, government statisticians reported on Tuesday.

A lot of the bad turnout was simply a manifestation of drastic changes the virus imposed in just a year— while in 2020 the economy was in full throttle in January and most of February before the health crisis emerged, this year businesses and consumers have had to live with COVID-19 and restrictions it brings, from curfews to capacity limitations in shopping malls and public transport.

At the same time however, the data may reinforce criticisms of a bungled government pandemic response that still heavily resorts to lockdowns to control the virus. That can prove to be costly next quarter: from the previous 3 months, the economy minimally gained 0.3%, but movement restrictions were reinforced in Metro Manila and four nearby urban areas in late March until today, potentially depressing activity yet again.

The pandemic may also be the single biggest drag to growth, but it is not doing that alone. In agriculture for instance, which historically accounts for a tenth of GDP, a 2-year-old African swine fever epidemic has reached its peak approaching the end of 2020 and has compounded the health crisis’s economic impact by stoking inflation.

As a result, the farm sector contracted 1.2% in an annual basis. Industry dropped a larger 4.7% year-on-year, followed by services, home to the Philippines' booming outsourcing sector, that slipped 4.4%.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.