#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippines' dollar surplus seen to narrow for good reasons
The balance of payments is seen to register a surplus of $6.2 billion, down from a record-high of $16 billion in 2020, according to the first quarter forecasts of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released on Thursday.
File Photo

Philippines' dollar surplus seen to narrow for good reasons

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ dollar surplus is set to narrow this year from last year, all for good reasons as the economy is projected to gain steam and therefore utilize resources in paying imports and other external obligations.

The balance of payments (BOP) is seen to register a surplus of $6.2 billion, down from a record-high of $16 billion in 2020, according to the first quarter forecasts of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released on Thursday.

Despite the smaller surfeit from a year ago, the BOP forecast for this year was actually revised up from $3.3 billion seen in December. For 2022, the surplus is set to narrow again to $3.8 billion.

BOP summarizes all inflows and outflows in an economy and a better surplus projection for 2021 suggests more dollar income coming in— all thanks to a projected recovery in exports and investments that took a beating from the pandemic in 2020. 

A surplus in itself is good news since it means the economy has more than sufficient resources to meet foreign liabilities such as payment of debts and purchasing imports. But a ballooning excess, similar to last year, may also indicate an anemic domestic situation— one that keeps supply stable only because nobody is spending for them. 

“Philippines 2021 external position looking up. Both exports and imports growth improving,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters in a Viber message.

As part of BOP, the current account that counts trade inflows and outflows is projected at a surplus of $9.1 billion this year, down from $13 billion but better than the December outlook of $6.1 billion.

On this front, unfortunately, not everyone sees a narrowing current account surplus a healthy indication. Fitch Solutions, a think tank, suggested that a surplus can easily turn into a deficit “over the long term” due to low FDI inflows. A deficit indicates resources are falling behind foreign obligations.

“The Philippines has struggled to attract foreign direct investments (FDI), a long-term and more stable form of external funding,” it said in a research note.

“While reforms to address the country’s relatively high corporate income tax rate…are in the works, the delays in implementing them mean the country is failing to benefit from the relocation of low value add manufacturing out of China to South-east Asia…,” Fitch Solutions said.

More dollars across segments

As per BSP’s latest numbers, FDI, which fell to a 5-year low of $6.5 billion last year, are likely to slowly bounce back to $7.8 billion this year, albeit still down from $8.7 billion in pre-pandemic 2019. It is only by 2022 that FDI is forecast to hit $8.8 billion.  

Goods exports are seen to grow 8% year-on-year, a reversal of 11.3% slump last year but better than December forecast of 5%. Imports, which were in 21 straight months of contraction, would grow 8% this year from 22.9% decline for all of 2020.

The largest dollar sources, receipts from business process outsourcing and cash remittances, would both each grow 4% this year and the next. Remittances and BPO earnings dipped 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively in 2020.

Tourism is also expected to gain ground. From a massive 79.5% annual slump in 2020 income, tourist receipts are seen to grow 15% this year and a faster 20% in 2022.  

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL gets more funds
By Iris Gonzales | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, is holding up, thanks to $60 million in fresh financing from its chairman, taipan Lucio “Kapitan” Tan, belt-tightening measures accepted by employees,...
Business
fbfb
Sitting ducks in a pandemic
By Rey Gamboa | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The way this pandemic is headed for the Philippines, with case numbers spiking by the hundreds in recent days and Filipinos desperately needing to get back to work, it feels very much like being a sitting duck left...
Business
fbfb
Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19
Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Coalition of People's Right to Health said the “covidization” of healthcare amid the pandemic has sidelined...
Business
fbfb
Economic growth seen at 7.4% this year
Economic growth seen at 7.4% this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent this year as the start of COVID-19 vaccination this month is boosting...
Business
fbfb
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Board of Investments has approved the P356-million project of TRINX Bicycle Sport Technology Corp. for the production...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT Global, Connected Women empower Filipinas in tech industry
PLDT Global, Connected Women empower Filipinas in tech industry
6 hours ago
Under this partnership, women participants are trained and engaged to help improve customer experience.
Business
fbfb
Philippines vulnerable to rising US yields &ndash; S&P
Philippines vulnerable to rising US yields – S&P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is vulnerable to the impact of rising US yields on financial conditions and growth outlook, but not as much...
Business
fbfb
EastWest profit up 4% to P6.5 billion
EastWest profit up 4% to P6.5 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
East West Banking Corp. grew its income by four percent to P6.5 billion last year despite the doubling of provisions for potential...
Business
fbfb
Index ends higher on lighter selling pressure
Index ends higher on lighter selling pressure
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Share prices finished marginally higher yesterday as investors stay mostly on the sidelines amid worries over the pace of...
Business
fbfb
DM Wenceslao earnings down 10% to P2.13 billion
By Iris Gonzales | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. reported a net income of P2.13 billion last year, down 10 percent from P2.37 billion a year ago.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with