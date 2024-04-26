^

Business

Ayala logistics unit to double cold storage capacity by 2025

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Ayala logistics unit to double cold storage capacity by 2025
This undated file photo shows the inside of Technofreeze, a cold storage facility acquired by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. in April 2021.
ALLHC / Released

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is targeting to double its cold storage capacity by next year in support of the promising cold chain sector in the country.

ALLHC president and CEO Robert Lao said the company has two upcoming cold storage facilities, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas and ALogis Artico Mabalacat in Pampanga.

“Upon completion this quarter, each facility will add 5,000 pallet positions to our portfolio,” Lao said.

“By mid-2024, we will already have 20,300 pallet positions,” he said.

Lao said ALLHC would further augment its growth by breaking ground for two more facilities within the year.

“Our intention is to double our capacity by 2025,” Lao said.

“There is room for this business segment to grow even more given the growing demand from institutional market and sustained meat importations. This is also aligned with forecasts that local cold storage capacity will grow by eight to 10 percent per annum starting this year,” he said.

ALLHC entered the cold storage business in 2021.

Lao said the company is a relatively new entrant in the market with only three years of operations.

“At present, we have three facilities. All three being acquired facilities – two in Laguna, and one in Cebu. These facilities comprise 10,300 pallet positions,” he said.

ALLHC, a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc., is present in seven growth areas nationwide through its industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities and commercial leasing.

AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
