#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte
“The disruptive impact of the pandemic on global supply chains and the weak business outlook adversely affected investor decisions in 2020,” the central bank said in a statement.
File Photo

Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 7:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments (FDI) to the Philippines sank last year after investors held back from growing their cash to keep themselves liquid amid the pandemic.

However while the drop was expected, last year’s net FDI inflow of $6.5 billion still marked a grim milestone of being the lowest in 5 years, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed on Wednesday.

On top of that, its 24.6% annual decrease was also the third straight year of decline under the Duterte administration since peaking at $10.26 billion in 2017. If any, the pandemic only exacerbated the scale of previous year's decreases of 12.8% in 2019 and 3% in 2018. 

Last year’s total FDI nonetheless beat a downwardly revised BSP forecast of $6 billion for the year.

The bulk of fresh capital came from Japan, the Netherlands, US and Singapore and were invested in companies engaged in manufacturing, real estate and financial, data showed.

“The disruptive impact of the pandemic on global supply chains and the weak business outlook adversely affected investor decisions in 2020,” the central bank said in a statement.

Apart from the health crisis, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said investors chose to remain on the sidelines while awaiting the outcome of legislative deliberations for the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill. 

That bill, which has been sitting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk awaiting his signature, was touted as a stimulus meant to attract foreign investment through lower corporate taxes, and better tax breaks. The assumption is, with these benefits, local and foreign firms would invest savings to help workers get back on their feet.

“Still near record low interest rates/borrowing costs would also help attract more FDIs into the country, as also supported by the country’s improved credit ratings in recent months,” Ricafort said in a commentary.

Yet projections of a bigger FDI this year— which BSP places at $7 billion— may be in jeopardy with some Metro Manila cities reverting to tighter lockdowns and strict enforcement of curfews to arrest a spike in coronavirus cases. At the same time, a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which is moving slowly in hospitals, is dimming the outlook. 

“Offsetting risk factors include the recent increase in new COVID-19 local cases, new coronavirus strains/variants that are more contagious, and any delay in the arrival and rollout of COVID-19 vaccine doses that could lead to slower economic recovery…,” Ricafort said.

FDI FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILSTARDATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hackers breach cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more
Hackers breach cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more
By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
A US hacker collective claimed to have tapped into footage from 150,000 security cameras at banks, jails, schools, carmaker...
Business
fbfb
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in Q2
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in Q2
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The Ang-led oil firm's refinery produces 180,000 barrels of oil a day.
Business
fbfb
Appreciating Pinoy talents
By Boo Chanco | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
After being sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago in St. Paul Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chess Grandmaster Wesley So said taking on US citizenship “doesn’t mean that I don’t love the Phil...
Business
fbfb
Don’t succumb to fatigue
By Tony F. Katigbak | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
As we come to the one-year mark of the first lockdown in Manila this week, we have to remind ourselves to remain even more vigilant than ever.
Business
fbfb
Global growth implications of US economic stimulus package
By Gerardo P. Sicat | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
US President Joe Biden will implement a significant legislation that will help to define his presidency early on: an unprecedented $1.9 trillion stimulus law that will create public spending to assist those hit badly...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Someone from the Philippines could become $155 million richer this Wednesday
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines could become $155 million richer this Wednesday
9 hours ago
The American Powerball lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $155 million. The winner of this enormous...
Business
fbfb
GDP seen to gain traction in Q2
GDP seen to gain traction in Q2
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The anticipated economic rebound in the country would finally take shape in the second quarter, but a full-year recovery would...
Business
fbfb
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts PSEi higher
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts PSEi higher
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Stock prices remained generally weak yesterday, but bargain hunting on selected issues late in the session lifted the main...
Business
fbfb
Fitch warns banks of risks from falling property prices
Fitch warns banks of risks from falling property prices
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Fitch Ratings has raised a red flag about the possible continued decline in property prices which may further aggravate the...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy earnings surge to P3.75 billion
AC Energy earnings surge to P3.75 billion
By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
AC Energy Corp. saw its net income surge to P3.75 billion last year on account of the full-year contribution of its power...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with