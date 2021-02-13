Globe to spend P56 billion for data network boost

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. plans to spend P56 billion this year to boost its data network as part of its ongoing efforts to deliver first-world internet connectivity.

The amount represents 80 percent of the company’s P70 billion capital expenditure program for 2021.

Globe targets to build 2,000 towers and one million fiber-to-the-home lines this year.

Last year, the company earmarked P60.3 billion for capex, majority or about 86 percent of which went to data-related requirements to meet the growing data demands of its users nationwide.

“Aside from speed, for me, the vision has to be for the consumers to have access to the digital cases that they all deserve. In this particular case in the Philippines, it’s mostly social media, messaging, video streaming and music. That’s been happening,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“Where we have a challenge is in the home. The Philippines as you know has been behind in rolling out fiber because we all prioritized the mobile side. So expect continuous improvements as more fiber gets into the ground or into the poles and more fiber connectivity reaches homes in the Philippines,” Cu said.

Despite a challenging 2020, Globe was able to build close to 1,300 new cell sites or towers and have upgraded 11,529 existing network infrastructure to 4G/LTE.

It also delivered 5G services in 1,045 areas across the country. Its fiber-to-the-home rollout also grew 275 percent in 2020.

With COVID-19 fasttracking the country’s digital transition, Globe said work and study from home arrangements boosted demand for a fast and reliable internet connection.

As a result, Globe’s total home broadband subscribers as of end-2020 reached 3.8 million, 88 percent higher than the previous year.

Globe’s home prepaid WiFi data traffic likewise surged 373 percent to 545 petabytes last year from 115 petabytes in 2019.