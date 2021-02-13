#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Globe to spend P56 billion for data network boost
Globe targets to build 2,000 towers and one million fiber-to-the-home lines this year.
STAR/ File

Globe to spend P56 billion for data network boost

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - February 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. plans to spend P56 billion this year to boost its data network as part of its ongoing efforts to deliver first-world internet connectivity.

The amount represents 80 percent of the company’s P70 billion capital expenditure program for 2021.

Globe targets to build 2,000 towers and one million fiber-to-the-home lines this year.

Last year, the company earmarked  P60.3 billion for capex, majority or about 86 percent of which went to data-related requirements to meet the growing data demands of its users nationwide.

“Aside from speed, for me, the vision has to be for the consumers to have access to the digital cases that they all deserve. In this particular case in the Philippines, it’s mostly social media, messaging, video streaming and music. That’s been happening,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“Where we have a challenge is in the home. The Philippines as you know has been behind in rolling out fiber because we all prioritized the mobile side. So expect continuous improvements as more fiber gets into the ground or into the poles and more fiber connectivity reaches homes in the Philippines,” Cu said.

Despite a challenging 2020, Globe was able to build close to 1,300 new cell sites or towers and have upgraded 11,529 existing network infrastructure to 4G/LTE.

It also delivered 5G services in 1,045 areas across the country. Its fiber-to-the-home rollout also grew 275 percent in 2020.

With COVID-19 fasttracking the country’s digital transition, Globe said work and study from home arrangements boosted demand for a fast and reliable internet connection.

As a result, Globe’s total home broadband subscribers as of end-2020 reached 3.8 million, 88 percent higher than the previous year.

Globe’s home prepaid WiFi data traffic likewise surged 373 percent  to 545 petabytes last year from 115 petabytes in 2019.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwindling ad revenues force CNN Philippines to lay off workers
Dwindling ad revenues force CNN Philippines to lay off workers
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
CNN Philippines announced that it will be laying off workers to cut costs as its advertising revenue shrunk due to the adverse...
Business
fbfb
Vietnam overtakes us (Part 2)
By Boo Chanco | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Every two decades or so, an ASEAN economy’s GDP per capita moves ahead of the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
Airline industry will never be the same again, says think tank
Airline industry will never be the same again, says think tank
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The airline industry will never be the same again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with international travel expected to be problematic...
Business
fbfb
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
13 hours ago
Markets fell in Asia on Friday in holiday-thinned trade with investors awaiting developments in US stimulus talks, while bitcoin...
Business
fbfb
NEDA: More telcos needed to advance digital shift
NEDA: More telcos needed to advance digital shift
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
Even with the entry of a third player in the telecommunications sector, the National Economic and Development Authority said...
Business
fbfb
Latest
DBM wants 15% limit on advance payments for vaccine increased
DBM wants 15% limit on advance payments for vaccine increased
By Mary Grace Padin | 52 minutes ago
The Department of Budget and Management said there is a need to raise the 15 percent limit on advance payments for the procurement...
Business
fbfb
Migrant workers need assistance &ndash; ADB
Migrant workers need assistance – ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 52 minutes ago
Remittances remained strong in Asia amid the pandemic, but governments are urged to sustain programs that assist returning...
Business
fbfb
BSP may resume rate cuts in H2
BSP may resume rate cuts in H2
By Czeriza Valencia | 52 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may resume cutting interest rates by the second half of the year once inflation starts to...
Business
fbfb
IPOPHL gets 121 complaints against counterfeiting, piracy
IPOPHL gets 121 complaints against counterfeiting, piracy
By Louella Desiderio | 52 minutes ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines received a total of 121 complaints on suspected counterfeiting and piracy...
Business
fbfb
Biodiesel blend to be hiked to 5%
Biodiesel blend to be hiked to 5%
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 52 minutes ago
The Philippine Coconut Authority will increase the coco methyl ester content of biodiesel from two percent to five percent...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with