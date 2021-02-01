#VACCINEWATCHPH
Mariwasa marks 55 years as top home building solutions provider
“For 55 years, Mariwasa has been a living proof to the world-class Filipino craftsmanship and ingenuity. Each of our products reflects the founders’ vision of excellence, and the ability to stand proudly among the world’s finest,” said Jakkrit Suwansilp, Mariwasa president.
Mariwasa marks 55 years as top home building solutions provider

(The Philippine Star) - February 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mariwasa, a pioneer in the construction industry, will be marking its 55th year this June with the theme “Moving Forward” and the vision to be a complete home building solutions provider by highlighting the products launched last year and products to watch out for this year.

Established in 1966 by brothers Emerson and Edison Coseteng, the company was founded to produce products and services that would meet world standards for beauty and durability, achieved by harnessing the skills, discipline, and creativity of the Filipino artisan.

“For 55 years, Mariwasa has been a living proof to the world-class Filipino craftsmanship and ingenuity. Each of our products reflects the founders’ vision of excellence, and the ability to stand proudly among the world’s finest,” said Jakkrit Suwansilp, Mariwasa president.

Last year, Mariwasa did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop the company from releasing various products that showcase the Filipino artistry in making tiles and products that solve many home-related problems.

In addition to its Ecoway Tile Collection, the company also produced bathroom cabinets that mix aesthetics and efficient plumbing.

Mariwasa also came up with its own tile adhesives to help homeowners complete their purchase and be able to install tiles easily. The Mariwasa Tile Adhesive, which comes in two variants (regular and heavy-duty), compliment Mariwasa tiles best for better result of installation.

The past year also saw the production of the Mariwasa Skim Coat which can help homeowners save more from the usual cost of materials and labor when having walls finished off. This product can work for surfaces both indoors and outdoors so that homeowners don’t have to burn holes in their pockets just to purchase separate materials.

Aside from its available products, Mariwasa also offers installation services to help Filipino homeowners build their dream homes, with its set of professional construction workers ensuring high-quality workmanship.

Mariwasa’s manufacturing arm has also adapted an auto packing machine and a new sorting line for better work efficiency at their manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. The auto packing machine has a capacity of 9,000sqm/day per machine and will allow cost reduction in terms of manpower, maintenance, and energy. Simultaneously, the new sorting line will increase manpower productivity from 353sqm/head to 1,125sqm/head due to its automation process, and will allow the company to save at least P29 million per year.

The company is also looking forward to launching new products to add to its lineup – Mariwasa Premium Quality Vinyl Flooring, with LVT Dry Back and SPC Easy Click.

