Consumer complaints surge over 5-fold â€” DTI

Consumer complaints surge over 5-fold — DTI

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - January 31, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Total consumer complaints against online and offline businesses grew by over 400 percent last year, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Data presented by Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo in an online press conference showed the DTI received a total of 57,839 consumer complaints last year, more than five times the 10,918 lodged in 2019.

Of the total complaints received last year, 15,967 were against online businesses, a 550 percent jump from the 2,457 in 2019.

Complaints against offline businesses, meanwhile, reached 41,872 last year, 395 percent higher than the 8,461 in 2019.

As of Jan. 25, the DTI received a total of 3,596 consumer complaints.

Of that figure, complaints concerning online businesses reached 847.

Those against offline businesses, meanwhile, reached 2,749.

“As e-commerce transactions go up, the absolute number of complaints will also go up because of the increase in online transactions,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

He said this is similar to how the number of registered online businesses and online transactions have risen during the pandemic.

Online businesses registered with the DTI reached 88,000 by the end of last year from just 1,700 in March.

“There is an upcoming Internet Transaction Act that should solve many of these consumer complaints. Even now, these complaints are being addressed,” Lopez said.

The proposed measure seeks to establish an Electronic Commerce Bureau to protect consumers by addressing fraudulent and deceptive practices in the e-commerce industry.

