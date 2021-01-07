#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
dito
Dito Holdings Corp. will have a 60% stake in Dito Telecommunity. The remaining 40% is owned by Uy's Chinese partner China Telecom.
Facebook.com/dito.ph
After delay, Dito says ready to be assessed for telco service
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — After 6 months of delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, it's now all systems go for the "technical launch" of Dito Telecommunity Corp.

The telco startup of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy had already informed the National Telecommunications Commission of its "readiness" for the scheduled January 7 audit, a statement said on Thursday.

It was a schedule postponed for half a year after the China-led telco failed to build enough towers by July last year because coronavirus lockdowns halted construction work for months.

Under a technical launch, the government will examine whether Dito would meet a pledge to regulators to provide 27 mbps minimum average internet speed to 37% of the country's population in its first year of operations. The assessment will be conducted by a third party auditor, RG Manabat & Co. 

“For the past months, amid the difficulties posed by the current global pandemic, DITO has made great strides in the roll-out to ensure that the results of the audit will be positive," Adel Tamano, company chief administrative officer, said.

The outcome of the technical launch is crucial to Dito's ambitions after senators, who were unconvinced that the company can fulfill its promises, put the firm's bid for a new franchise in limbo pending the results of the audit. Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company (Mislatel) currently acts as the franchise holder of Dito, the 60-40 joint venture between Uy and state-owned China Telecom.

Granted in April 1998, Mislatel's 25-year franchise will expire in 2023 or in the middle of Dito's nascent commercial operations.

Based on the company's timeline, auditors have 30 days to complete the field test and another 15 days to prepare the final report. But regardless of technical launch results, Dito said the planned commercial roll-out beginning March, when it will start offering services, will not be hampered.

"As I have said before, DITO Telecommunity is poised to finally offer its services to the Filipino people in March, world class connectivity that they truly deserve, as we launch commercially," Tamano said.

DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NLEX to complete 3 major projects this year
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. is poised to complete three major road projects this year which will improve...
Business
fbfb
Sex, drugs and rate cuts
By Iris Gonzales | January 7, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s only the first week of the new year, and yet here we are again, unraveling like a magic realism novel.
Business
fbfb
Shortchanging Imperial Manila
By Boo Chanco | January 6, 2021 - 12:00am
A column I wrote about the Metro Manila commuter rail drew an email from a reader who thinks Metro Manilans are being shortchanged in the allocation of tax money for infrastructure.
Business
fbfb
World Bank retains 8.1% GDP decline forecast for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The World Bank has retained its 8.1 percent economic decline projection for the Philippines in 2020, putting the country among...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus variant leaves Philippines unfazed to reopen further
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
There’s no stopping the Philippines from slowly reopening the economy further this year even with new and more contagious...
Business
fbfb
Latest
New York exchange to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in new reversal
By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
The latest flip-flop by the NYSE, which will remove China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, reverts the exchange back...
Business
fbfb
Gov't offers 170-MW potential renewable project sites to investors
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Potential geothermal and hydropower sources with estimated capacity of over 170 megawatts are up for grabs for companies who...
Business
fbfb
Velasco's proposal seals Congress push to defer premium hikes
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
No less than three measures each are filed to delay or stop the contribution hike for SSS and PhilHealth.
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines last to recover in Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is likely to be the last country in Asia-Pacific to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession, with...
Business
fbfb
Q1 agriculture output seen contracting 1.2%
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The local agriculture sector will see the effect of the consecutive typhoons at the end of 2020 as the farm industry is expected...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with