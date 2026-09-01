^

Business

Moderate pickup in consumer spending seen

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2026 | 12:00am
Moderate pickup in consumer spending seen
“You don’t expect a major reversal but gradual [recovery],” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters when asked for an outlook on consumption growth.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Household consumption is likely to pick up modestly for the rest of the year if inflation continues to ease and public infrastructure spending accelerates, according to the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev).

“You don’t expect a major reversal but gradual [recovery],” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters when asked for an outlook on consumption growth.

He said that second quarter consumption growth was quite low.

Household spending grew by just 2.8 percent in the second quarter, slower than the 5.2 percent growth in the same quarter last year.

It was also slower than the previous quarter’s three percent growth.

“I hope that starts to climb up,” Balisacan said.

He said that inflation remains a major issue and its continued easing could support consumption.

“Hopefully, we can get the inflation to continue to decline,” he said.

Inflation eased to 6.2 percent in July from the previous month’s 6.4 percent. This brought average inflation from January to July to five percent, above the government’s two to four percent target.

Balisacan also said that accelerated public infrastructure spending, which is expected to drive private construction activity, would generate multiplier effects across the economy and help lift consumption.

From the retailers’ perspective, Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association Inc. executive director Steven Cua said that supermarkets do not expect a huge increase in sales volume during the “ber” months, which come before the Christmas season.

“One myth is that ber months increase sales. They don’t. These are dry months for us,” he said.

Asked for an outlook for the Christmas season, he said that supermarkets also do not anticipate high sales volume.

“It will always be merry. But volume-wise, everyone’s looking at the first quarter next year…Even the big boys,” he said.

Consumption is the main driver of the Philippine economy.

To achieve faster and better quality growth, Balisacan said there is a need to diversify growth drivers by going beyond consumption and services.

In particular, he said the country needs to focus on attracting investment, strengthening high-value exports and revitalizing agriculture and industry.

DEPDEV

HOUSEHOLD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

When it rains, it pours

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Sad to say, but I finally have to agree that the flood-control projects being undertaken — that I had high hopes for would finally address our flooding problem — are now proving to be still woefully...
Business
fbtw

When a theory is no match to practical knowledge

By Rey Elbo | 8 hours ago
A cocky management consultant on vacation sits next to a farmer on a three-hour train ride to a rural town.
Business
fbtw
Camarines Sur launches smart city project

Camarines Sur launches smart city project

8 hours ago
An expansive hub for business, leisure and wellness is rising in the capital town of Pili in Camarines Sur, laying the platform...
Business
fbtw
DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
The Department of Economy, Planning and Development is urging Congress to approve the National Land Use Act to address...
Business
fbtw
Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
Local sugar producers are hopeful of better millgate prices as the government tightens imports of artificial sweeteners, according...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Favorable market conditions seen as sweet boost for cacao industry

Favorable market conditions seen as sweet boost for cacao industry

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
The country’s cacao industry may be entering a sweet spot for expansion, with favorable market conditions providing...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports already surpass full 2025 level

Rice imports already surpass full 2025 level

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
The country’s rice imports have already surpassed the 3.39 million metric tons logged last year, as the government...
Business
fbtw
DMCI Homes ventures into socialized housing &ndash; with style

DMCI Homes ventures into socialized housing – with style

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
DMCI Homes of the Consunji Group is not simply entering the socialized housing segment – it plans to do so with st...
Business
fbtw

The price of inclusion

By Lito Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Eleven years ago, I stood before an audience at the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Annual Conference and made the case for electronic payments as a driver of inclusive growth.
Business
fbtw
DOE: 17 power firms line up for P10 billion geothermal funding

DOE: 17 power firms line up for P10 billion geothermal funding

By Brix Lelis | 8 hours ago
At least 17 power companies are vying for a share of the government’s P10-billion financing program to support geothermal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with