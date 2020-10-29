#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Catching up on delays, Dito eyes wider network by yearend
File photo shows a cell tower.
The STAR/File
Catching up on delays, Dito eyes wider network by yearend
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ third telco provider is eyeing to build more towers this year, enough to cover nearly half of the population once the company goes commercially online by March.

“We are hoping more than 2,000 by end of 2020. Hopefully, we can achieve that so that we can offer a wider coverage to the public,” Rodolfo Santiago, chief technology officer at Dito Telecommunity, told reporters in an online briefing.

At that level, Santiago said Dito can safely cover between 47-49% of population, way above the 37% regulatory requirement on its first year. As of October 28, the Chinese firm-backed telco has directly constructed 1,532 towers nationwide.

These towers come on top of cellular sites separately established by companies involved in tower-building business and tapped by Dito, the number of which was not revealed.

That said, Dito’s own building already represented a huge catch-up for the Dennis Uy-led company that missed its original technical launch last July due to lockdowns that disrupted business plans. At the time, Dito had only completed around 300 towers, prompting the firm to ask for a 6-month extension to meet commitments.

During a technical launch, now rescheduled for January, regulators will examine if Dito meets the required speed and coverage under clearances that allowed the telco to operate. For the first of five monitoring years, the targets are pegged at least 27 Mbps speed and 37% population coverage, easily beat by 2,000 towers at 49% coverage if that materializes by yearend. 

For the second year, the commitment was at 55 Mbps and 51% coverage. “So we just need additional 2-4% coverage. That’s safely around 2,200 towers (and) we’ll cover the minimum 51%. We wanted to achieve that margin, that’s very safe. We have confidence of passing our technical audit for next year,” Santiago said.

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer, said in the same briefing: “It really bodes well that we will pass our technical audit.”

For the speed, Santiago reiterated Dito’s towers are using 4G on default, adding that 5G towers are also getting rolled out.  

Duterte factor?

How tower-building was accelerated was unclear, except for Santiago saying that President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to speed up permitting last July “greatly helped.”

At the same time though, Santiago admitted there remains “significant” red tape on permitting, especially for safety and environmental clearances which is understandable.

“For instance, for the CAAP permit, you can’t really build towers that would interfere on the flight path of the plane, that still remains. But there are some local permitting requirements no longer required,” Santiago said, pertaining to the aviation regulator.

Duterte himself was instrumental to Dito’s entry after he prodded agencies for a new player to challenge the existing duopoly, Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. The accelerated bidding saw the Dennis Uy-led company, and its partner China Telecom Inc., as winners.

But laying down the groundwork is just one part of the job. Tamano also said the company has started building stores in malls, while more than doubling manpower to 626 as of October 26 from 300 last September 17. Customer support services as well as sales support are likewise being developed. 

SIM cards are already available, but all these will not be rolled out until Dito goes online to the public by July. “We have to prepare to whole package,” Tamano said.

DITO TELECOMMUNITY INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel to scrap pending coal power plants after gov't ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
As of July, energy department data showed the company’s subsidiaries are eyeing to build coal-fired power plants with...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
SM Bonus sugar pulled out after safety warning
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Authorities said companies that commercially sold these products without securing clearances violated Republic Act 9711 or...
Business
fbfb
The stolen economy: Of shenanigans and smugglers
By Iris Gonzales | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
If one were to trace the labyrinthine trail of smuggling in this country, one will often find a powerful person somewhere along the way a coddler who may be from the echelons of power, perhaps oligarchs or politicos...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN taps new platforms for movies
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN is pushing through with the production of local movies, but will be tapping on new platforms for their release as...
Business
fbfb
Latest
World Bank approves $88.28 million loan for customs modernization
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The World Bank has approved an $88.28-million loan to finance the modernization of the country’s customs administr...
Business
fbfb
PLDT to continue capex expansion
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is poised to continue ramping up its capital spending to new heights...
Business
fbfb
Energy group supports ban on new coal plants
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Center for Energy, Ecology and Development has welcomed the moratorium on the endorsement of new greenfield coal power...
Business
fbfb
More firms tapping debt market for funds
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Publicly listed companies are tapping the debt market for new offerings to raise funds for refinancing and expansion.
Business
fbfb
Puhunan pang-negosyo
By Joey Concepcion | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
From its humble beginnings in 2005, Go Negosyo has grown into a dynamic, enabling organization that empowers our country’s micro and small entrepreneurs.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with