Epson projector sales hit 30 million

MANILA, Philippines — Epson continues to be a market leader by maintaining its position as the world’s No.1 supplier of projectors for 19 successive years, and has also now achieved sales of over 30 million 3LCD projector units worldwide.

The brand has driven the projector market forward since it launched the VPJ-700, its first 3LCD projector, in 1989. By 1994, the company released the ELP-3000, a projector that connected to PCs and helped establish the culture of big-screen business presentations. Epson subsequently developed projectors for diverse fields beyond the office, including for home use, for education, and for commercial facilities.

With the products’ big-screen viewing capability and interactive functionality, Epson is seeing increased demand for its business and home projectors, primarily due to expanded use of education applications and at-home requirements due to the pandemic. Epson’s strength derives from products that are based on core technologies and core devices that the brand has developed and manufactured in-house, such as the high-temperature polysilicon TFT panels that are the core component of the projectors.

Epson is also seeking to generate new customer value through open innovation, for example by launching sales of optical engines for 4th generation smart glasses that use the projector technology it has refined to date.