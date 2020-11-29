#VACCINEWATCHPH
Minute Burger expands as 69 new stores open
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - November 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leslie Corp. has expanded the footprint of burger chain Minute Burger with the opening of 69 stores despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The  69 stores that opened this year brought the total Minute Burger store count to over 600, the company said.

Last month, 10 new stores were opened simultaneously in  Zamboanga City, Rizal and Manila.

Another 59 new stores started operating between July and November of this year.

With COVID-19 still a serious threat to public health, stores and franchisees were given training on store operations prior to the opening to make sure regulations issued by local government units and safety standards are complied with.

“We placed our trust in our franchisee partners and made them our priority during this period to ensure they received the necessary financial and business support from us to continue to weather the crisis. Our success is attributed to our franchisees who were resilient, cooperative, and committed to working together and continuing their business despite the restrictions and new regulations brought about by the pandemic,” Leslie Corp. franchisee recruitment manager Chai Catan said.

