#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PSALM puts up 3 small properties for sale
In a statement, PSALM said Sta. Clara Power Corp., SPC Power Corp. and Cagayan Electric Cooperative II joined a pre-bid conference for the sale of properties in Bohol, General Santos City and Cagayan.
STAR/ File
PSALM puts up 3 small properties for sale
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three companies have expressed interest in small land assets up for sale by the Power Sector Asset and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) as they participated in a pre-bid conference for the properties.

In a statement, PSALM said Sta. Clara Power Corp., SPC Power Corp. and Cagayan Electric Cooperative II joined a pre-bid conference for the sale of properties in Bohol, General Santos City and Cagayan.

“The pre-bid conference provided an opportunity for prospective bidders to raise any questions that they may have relative to the terms of the sale,” PSALM said.

The state-run firm is selling the three properties with a combined minimum bid price of P26 million.

The properties up for bidding are the 13,204 square meter (sqm) Loboc property in Bohol, the 1,868-sqm General Santos City property and the  2,148-sqm property in Camalaniugan, Cagayan.

The Loboc property in Barangays Gotozon and Bagumbayan will offer four lots with a minimum bid price of P12.1 million.

The General Santos City property located in Barangay Calumpang will feature two lots with a minimum bid price of P10.97 million.

Minimum bid price for the Camalaniugan property in Barangay Bantay Camalaniugan, meanwhile, is set at P3.2 million for one lot.

PSALM said the properties are for sale through a public bidding on a “as-is, where-is” and in cash basis.

A bidder may participate in one or more, or in all projects, but must submit a bid for each project, with the bids separate and distinct from each other.

The opening of bids for the assets is set on Dec. 2.

“In the event public bidding is declared a failure due to the participation of only one bidder, the lone bidder’s bid shall be considered an offer to buy the property through negotiated sale,” PSALM said.

Proceeds of the sale will be used to augment collections needed to settle PSALM’s financial obligations.

Moreover, the state-run firm said a pre-negotiation conference for the sale of its property in Paco, Manila is scheduled at 2 p.m. today.

PSALM sought offers for the negotiated sale of the 20.9-sqm property located in Isla de Provisor with a minimum offer price of P458 million.

“The financial offer of the interested party with the highest offer must be equal to or higher than the minimum offer price in order to qualify as the winning interested party,” PSALM said.

The property will offer eight lots and will also be sold on an “as is, where is” basis.

PSALM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Bank deposits up in June as Filipinos hold on to cash
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Total deposits rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter to P14.24 trillion as of the end of second quarter. These were contained in 76.3...
Business
fbfb
Too late the hero
By Boo Chanco | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu could have been the hero.
Business
fbfb
Converge network outage disconnects thousands
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Subscribers lost internet access at 1:10 p.m. due to “issues in our Data Center,” Converge said in an advisory....
Business
fbfb
Luzon price controls unlikely to influence inflation — BSP
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
“Price freeze is temporary. It is meant to deter unscrupulous businessmen from taking advantage of the calamity,”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
FSCC: Philippines needs to prepare for ‘new economy’
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The country needs to prepare for the transition to a “new economy” to mitigate the systemic risks posed by the...
Business
fbfb
P90 billion economic loss seen from recent typhoons
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The onslaught of the recent typhoons could result in an estimated P90 billion loss for the Philippine economy, an official...
Business
fbfb
DA sees lower 1.5% growth for agriculture
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar remains optimistic about the farm sector this year despite the consecutive typhoons that...
Business
fbfb
S&P: Higher provisioning to weigh on Philippine banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
A higher provisioning for potential loan losses, coupled with a downward pressure on margins due to uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Index returns to 7,000 level as investors turn optimistic
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market sustained its upward momentum yesterday, returning to the 7,000 level as investors turn more optimistic on...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with