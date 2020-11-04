#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SM parent profits down in mall closures, bad loan protections
Photo shows the exterior of SM North EDSA.
SM City North Edsa on Facebook
SM parent profits down in mall closures, bad loan protections
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mall closures early in the year and banking provisions set aside for soured loans hurt the Sy-led parent firm SM Investments Corp.’s profits in the first 9 months of the year. 

In a statement on Wednesday, SM Investments reported P15.2 billion in profits from January to September, down 54% year-on-year. Broken down, net income declined nearly across all business segments that cover banking, retail and property.

Despite the expected dismal financial performance, the Sy-led firm signaled some optimism that a recovery could be underway, although without citing any data. “We are encouraged by marked improvements in our results quarter-on-quarter as we saw renewed consumer activity,” Federic DyBuncio, president, was quoted as saying.

“We remain watchful of underlying demand as we continue to face headwinds in the economy in areas such as employment and remittances,” he added.

Similar with other firms that suffered from 3-month lockdowns from March to June, SM Investments was hit hard by consumers getting told to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). Lockdowns that were enforced from March to June hurt business, and while restrictions had been eased down since then, a rebound seemed to be a long way. 

SM Investments' mall business, which accounted for 41% of earnings as of September, was particularly in the front-line of the impact. SM Prime Holdings Inc., a subsidiary and the country’s largest mall operator, saw consolidated net income drop 48% year-on-year to P14.4 billion.

Consolidated revenues of SM Prime’s likewise shrink 29% in the same period to P60.7 billion, driven mainly by a 58% drop in mall revenues to P18.3 billion because of government-mandated deferral of rental payments. Income from the later were lower 52% year-on-year.

Low consumer demand was likewise reflected on the finance of SM Retail, which accounted for 9% of total earnings. The subsidiary posted retail net income of P2.2 billion, down 73% year-on-year in the first 9 months. Revenues went down 15% year-on-year.

There were some outliers though, specifically in food retail that rose 11%. The key here was operations by Alfamart Trading Philippines, whose local franchise as convenience store is held by SM, which saw revenues up 27% year-on-year.

The residential business also continued to grow and helped temper losses for the parent firm. SM Development Corp., the property arm of the company, increased revenues 7% year-on-year to P34.2 billion. 

On the banking segment, which accounts for majority of 51% of earnings, BDO Unibank Inc. suffered a 48% dip in profits to P16.6 billion due to tepid loan take-up and the bank’s conscious decision to set aside more funds to cover potential losses from unpaid credit.

BDO’s performance, and impact on SM Investments’ balance sheet, was partly tempered higher net income from China Banking Corp., up 23% year-on-year, data showed.

From January to September, SM Investments increased total assets by 2.1% year-on-year to P1.2 trillion. Gearing ratio stood at 38% net debt to 62% equity. 

Shares at SM Investments closed up 2.21% to P996 apiece on Wednesday.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SM MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will we get it wrong again?
By Boo Chanco | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Europe is in the midst of a pretty bad second wave of COVID infections. For us, thanks to DOH Sec. Francisco Duque, we are only now seemingly getting out of the first wave.
Business
fbfb
Chelsea realigns assets with sale of shares in Dito Telecommunity
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. is selling common and preferred shares of Dito Telecommunity Corp. to...
Business
fbfb
Converge taps US firm for high-speed internet backbone nationwide
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Fiber internet service provider Converge ICT has tapped US-based technology firm CommScope to deliver high speed connectivity...
Business
fbfb
The world, Asia and China in the post-Trump era
By Gerardo P. Sicat | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The US presidential election should be over by the time Filipinos wake up today in our shores. In a day or two, if not more quickly, we will know if Donald Trump will return for a second term.
Business
fbfb
Stocks extend gains as PSE adds more sectors
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices inched up yesterday, the start of the protracted trading week, to sustain the gains last Friday as the local...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Globe 9-month earnings down on falling mobile revenues
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
“We are pleased with the performance Globe delivered this period, especially considering the extraordinary circumstances...
Business
fbfb
Exports growth begins a slow trade revival in September
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Exports returned to growth in September but a downtrend in imports persisted, albeit at a slower pace, reflecting an economy...
Business
fbfb
Factory conditions worsen
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
Manufacturing conditions deteriorated anew in October as a renewed drop in consumer demand affected factory production, global...
Business
fbfb
KKR investing in telco towers
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Global investment firm KKR is expanding its presence in the Philippines with an investment into the telecom sector.
Business
fbfb
BDO trust unit hits milestone P1 trillion assets under management
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The trust arm of BDO Unibank Inc. achieved a milestone as assets under management breached the P1-trillion level despite uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with