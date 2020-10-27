#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
MVP confirms interest in Malampaya
In September, SPEX announced that it is exploring options to divest its interest in the Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project as part of its portfolio rationalization efforts.
STAR/File
MVP confirms interest in Malampaya
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has confirmed his interest in acquiring the Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX)’s stake in the Malampaya project, through PXP Energy Corp.

“We’re looking at it,” Pangilinan, who is the chairman of PXP, said in a virtual briefing with reporters.

“We’ve been talking to JP Morgan who’s advising Shell on the sale of their share in Malampaya,” he said.

In September, SPEX announced that it is exploring options to divest its interest in the Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project as part of its portfolio rationalization efforts.

The STAR reported earlier that the MVP Group is looking at the Malampaya project as part of its long-term vision.

Pangilinan bared plans of potentially integrating the Malampaya facility to service contract (SC) 72 if exploratory efforts in the latter are successful.

“The plan, assuming that we’re allowed by whoever owns Malampaya eventually, is to pipe the gas from SC 72 to the Malampaya facility so that they can process the gas. After processing, pipe the gas to Batangas, where as of now, all of the gas plants are located,” Pangilinan said.

SC 72 is located in the West Philippine Sea, west of Palawan and southwest of the Malampaya facility.

Earlier this month, the government lifted the exploration moratorium in the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Energy said it had issued resume-to-work notices to service contractors for the areas of SC 72, 59 and 75.

Moreover, Pangilinan also affirmed interest in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, emphasizing that this is something the group should look at.

“Particularly if we’re successful in SC 72, and if we’re fortunate to buy the Shell stake in Malampaya, then we’re in the gas business,” Pangilinan said.

“I think the group should take a look at that business,” he added, emphasizing that nothing is definite at the moment.

Apart from PXP, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon Ang also expressed interest in acquiring SPEX’s Malampaya stake.

In March, Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. completed its acquisition of Chevron Philippines Ltd.’s 45 percent stake in the Malampaya project.

With the acquisition, Udenna became SPEX’s joint venture partner for the Malampaya project along with government partner Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. SPEX has a 45 percent stake while PNOC-EC has a 10 percent stake in the project.

MALAMPAYA MANUEL V. PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
BDO, UnionBank profits rebound in Q3 from pandemic buffer boost
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Two of the country’s largest banks grew their profits in the third quarter, although succeeding growth remained at risk...
Business
fbfb
Converge shares slump on debut as stock price put into check
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Stock prices tumbled at the get-go and closed 9.4% lower than its offer price to P15.22 each. The main index ended flat.
Business
fbfb
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4...
Business
fbfb
PRC names FEU-NRMF ‘Only Top Performing’ school
1 day ago
The Professional Regulations Commission conferred upon the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippine posts $2.1 billion BOP surplus in September
1 hour ago
The country’s overall balance of payments position posted a surplus of $2.1 billion in September, bringing the year-to-date...
Business
fbfb
Proposed cap on insurance firms’ capital needs scrapped
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government has scrapped a proposal to cap the minimum net worth requirement of local insurance players at P900 million...
Business
fbfb
MVP confirms interest in Malampaya
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has confirmed his interest in acquiring the Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX)’s...
Business
fbfb
Resetting education for 4IR
By Rey Gamboa | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc. and regarded as a pioneer in the personal computer era, had said in one 1995 interview that “I think everybody in this country should learn how to program a computer, should...
Business
fbfb
Reinforcement of related party transactions disclosures
By Miles M. Libres | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
As we push toward economic globalization, corporate interconnectedness and interdependence expansively become the norm to stimulate and maintain viability among businesses.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with