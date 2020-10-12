#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
steel
In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, a construction worker is seen working on one of the posts of MRT-7 in Batasan, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Brief lockdowns sink infrastructure outlays to 3-month low
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — State infrastructure spending sustained a pandemic-induced contraction in August, settling at its lowest level in 3 months after brief lockdowns in Metro Manila and key economic areas hampered construction anew.

Capital outlays plummeted 18.4% year-on-year in August to P61 billion, data from the Department of Budget and Management released on Monday showed. 

Compared to July, when infrastructure spending returned to the negative territory after a month of double-digit annual growth, capital outlays sagged 15%. The monthly spending was the lowest since May’s P54 billion when most of the archipelago was still under broad lockdowns.

The budget agency said the 15-day implementation of modified enhanced community quarantine — a stricter form of movement restrictions — in Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan and Rizal resulted in “unintended delays” in construction activities, which was worsened by the rainy season that disrupted construction activities.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, agreed with the DBM's assessment. “This is most probably again because of the impact of COVID-19 and the containment measures employed to slowdown the coronavirus spread,” Asuncion said in a text message.

“This is somehow expected and probably aggravated by the usual challenges on bureaucracy and absorptive capacity,” he added.

Another month of weak infrastructure spending is creating a big headache for the Duterte administration, which is banking on its flagship “Build, Build, Build” program to propel the economy back to its glorious days before the pandemic struck. 

From January to August, infrastructure spending amounted to P513.4 billion, still down 4.6% year-on-year, albeit much slower than the double-digit shrinking in previous months.

Breaking down the outlays, P44.3 billion went directly to nationally-funded infrastructure projects, but the amount was 25.4% down from last year. For the first 8 months, this segment amounted to P394.5 billion, down 11.5% annually.

Meanwhile, the balance of P16.7 billion was given to towns, cities and municipalities in August to assist on building infrastructure in their localities, up 9.2% year-on-year. The latest amount increased the 8-month allocations to local government units 28.9% year-on-year to P118.1 billion.

No money went to state corporations last August, data showed. So far this year, government-run companies have received P800 million, down 2.6% year-on-year.

Despite the latest dismal outturn in infrastructure investments, the budget department is optimistic “big-ticket releases” in the coming months “could drive the growth of disbursements for the rest of the year.”

“Infrastructure and other capital outlays will likely remain muted with the discontinuance of some capital outlay projects which can no longer be implemented nor completed due to the pandemic,” the agency said.

“Nonetheless, both the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) remain committed to accelerate implementation and make most of the remaining months of the year to complete or partially complete priority projects,” it added.

BUILD BUILD BUILD LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
What you need to know as national ID pilots on Oct. 12
3 days ago
Business
Credit card firms back fee cap but flag earnings risk
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“We expect credit card companies to reassess their business strategies and streamline operations to be able to continue...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s digital reach continues to expand
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s digital presence continues to expand even after the company was denied a new franchise in July.
Business
fbfb
Mining revival
By Wilson Sy | October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
“The government is pushing for the revival of the mining industry,” Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez announced last week.
Business
fbfb
Latest
White House says new stimulus deal still possible
9 hours ago
A new Covid-19 economic stimulus package proposed by the White House could still be passed despite opposition from Democrats...
Business
fbfb
Bank reserve rules eased anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Loans extended by banks to large enterprises that recorded a 25 percent drop in gross receipts and are unable to pay financial...
Business
fbfb
PAL likely to proceed with job cuts
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Philippine Airlines is likely to proceed with its retrenchment program within the fourth quarter to ensure the survival of...
Business
fbfb
Exodus of foreign funds dampens PSE
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Philippine stock market has seen an exodus of foreign funds since the start of the year amid the negative impact of the...
Business
fbfb
Converge’s offer period starts this week
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Converge ICT, the IPO-bound fixed-broadband operator that currently provides fiber-optic broadband services in Luzon, will...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with