SM Markets launches online store

MANILA, Philippines — SM Markets, the mother brand of SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore Market, steps into the online bandwagon in an effort to provide customers new convenient ways of shopping for groceries and other essentials in the new normal.

Officially launching right before the Christmas season, SM Markets wanted to make sure customers are able to conveniently get what they need for themselves and for their loved ones and have a meaningful holiday (amid the pandemic).

With an option for pick-up or delivery and cash or card payment, the new e-commerce site https://shop.smmarkets.ph is meant to be a one-stop platform for those who prefer to do their shopping online and want value for their hard-earned money.

The site showcases all basic necessities as well as select premium or specialty items. The assortment ranges from fresh meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables to canned goods, bread, condiments, snacks and beverages. One can also order for baby needs, personal care items, household products, pet food, Tesco favorites and of course, house brand SM Bonus.

As the holiday season approaches, SM Markets will list more products under the e-commerce site and expand the service to more stores including provincial branches soon. SM Markets online store is currently available in 21 SM Markets branches in Metro Manila namely:

SM Hypermarket Valenzuela, SM Supermarket Fairview, San Mateo, Marikina, and Masinag, SM Hypermarket Antipolo, SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket North Edsa, SM Supermarket Megamall A, SM Hypermarket Pasig and Mandaluyong, SM Supermarket Makati, Aura, San Lazaro, and Mall of Asia Annex, SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia, SM Supermarket Southmall, SM Hypermarket Bicutan, Muntinlupa, Sucat and SM Supermarket Bacoor.

Shoppers should watch out for online-exclusive promos and other rewarding offers during the launch phase of SM Markets online store, including a welcome treat of P100 discount with a minimum P3,000 spend from Oct 9-15, one day 10.10 promo of P100 off on at least P1,010 purchase of participating items and P50 off delivery charge with a minimum spend on select products.

SM Markets remains cognizant of how shopping trends have evolved in the new normal and its entry to e-commerce definitely takes food retailing to a whole new level, making grocery shopping experience more inclusive and diverse for its different market segments.