Inflation slows in September as demand struggles to recover
The result comfortably fell within the central bank's 1.8-2.6% forecast for the month. State statisticians said slower price increments in food and cigarettes offset a pick-up in transport costs as public fares rise to cope with limited riding capacity. 
KrizJohn Rosales, file
Inflation slows in September as demand struggles to recover
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation slowed for the second straight month in September despite key economic centers returning back to business after a brief lockdown the previous month, reflecting a long way back to reviving consumer demand.

Consumer prices rose 2.3% year-on-year in September from 2.4% the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

The result comfortably fell within the central bank’s 1.8-2.6% forecast for the month. State statisticians said slower price increments in food and cigarettes offset a pick-up in transport costs as public fares rise to cope with limited riding capacity. 

More broadly however, the slowdown is consistent with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) expectations of benign inflation getting sustained until yearend. For the first 9 months, inflation averaged 2.5% year-on-year. 

While low inflation is typically good news, it can also indicate a consumer demand struggling to recover from lockdowns that crippled businesses and left millions jobless. With demand for products and services lagging behind, there may be little reason for enterprises to hike prices.

“The latest result is consistent with BSP’s assessment that inflation is expected to remain benign over the policy horizon with the balance of risks tilting toward the downside,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a Viber message to reporters.

“(This is) due largely to the impact on domestic and global economic activity of possible deeper economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Diokno said.

That said, there may be some positive signs of a rebound in consumer demand. Core inflation, which strips off volatile food and power prices, slightly gained pace to 3.2% year-on-year from 3.1% in August.

This is a developing story

