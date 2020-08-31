#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
GOCC subsidies swell in 7 months
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - August 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government extended P187.5 billion in subsidies to state-run corporations from January to July, a sharp 189 percent increase from P64.99 billion in the same period last year, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

For July alone, the government extended P17.94 billion in subsidies, down 53.16 percent from last year’s P38.29 billion. The bulk of the amount was used to support the housing and health insurance programs of the government.

Based on Treasury data, more than half or P9.89 billion of the total budgetary support granted to GOCCs in July went to the National Housing Authority.

This was followed by the controversy-ridden Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), which received P4.13 billion in subsidies from the national government.

Another P1.91 billion was granted to the National Irrigation Administration to support its irrigation projects all over the country.

The Philippine Coconut Authority also received P643 million in subsidy, while the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes and the Development Academy of the Philippines received P576 million and P191 million, respectively.

Following these are three health institutions, namely the Philippine Heart Center, which received P118 million; Philippine Children’s Medical Center with P78 million; and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute with P75 million.

Other GOCCs which received budgetary support were the Philippine Rice Research Institute (P59 million), National Electrification Administration (P46 million), Southern Philippines Development Authority (P31 million), Lung Center of the Philippines (P27 million), Philippine National Railways (P26 million) and Philippine Institute for Development Studies (P22 million), among others.

On a year-to-date basis, the Social Security System (SSS) received the largest subsidy among GOCCs amounting to P51 billion. The amount was used to implement the Small Business Wage Subsidy program.

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New promos rolled out by Smart, Globe
By Richmond Mercurio | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Mobile network providers Smart and Globe are providing their subscribers with new promos that will cater to their varying needs.
Business
fbfb
NOW Telecom readies rollout of 5G network
August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
NOW Telecom Co. Inc., an affiliate of publicly listed technology firm NOW Corp., is preparing to join the big league as it sets the stage for its public listing as well as its 5G network rollout.
Business
fbfb
PhilHealth: Who is on trial?
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The gift arrived in a box, but the dancer sprung unwrapped, also unwrapping ideas that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. execs have money to burn.
Business
fbfb
Bill on special investment vehicles for bad loans backed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the country’s major banking stakeholders are pushing for the passage of a bill...
Business
fbfb
House for the people
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
People can’t help but compare the performances of the two houses of Congress.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Conglomerates lose billions in market value
By Iris Gonzales | August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Some of the country’s biggest conglomerates have lost billions in market capitalization in the first semester compared to a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the economy and eroded investor con...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Philippine peso, a standout in Asia
By Wilson Sy | August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Despite the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases and the weakening economy, the Philippine peso remains strong.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
M&A transactions to proceed quickly with Bayanihan 2 bill provision
By Louella Desiderio | August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
A provision in the Bayanihan 2 bill, which exempts mergers and acquisitions worth below P50 billion from review by the Philippine Competition Commission, is expected to enable transactions to proceed quickly.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
ACR gets SEC OK for P1 billion CP sale
August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell P1 billion worth of commercial papers.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Healthcare spending
By Boo Chanco | August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
I must have written here about my friend from a prosperous Chinoy family who migrated to Canada years ago.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with