COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The power firm continues to provide reliable electricity to container vans serving as temporary shelters for locally stranded individuals, or LSIs.
Photo Release
Meralco powers LSI shelters
(Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Meralco crew conducts energization work at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City.

The power firm continues to provide reliable electricity to container vans serving as temporary shelters for locally stranded individuals, or LSIs.

These operations include the installation of six concrete poles and 350 meters of bundled wires.

This LSI facility is one of the many vital establishments in the Meralco franchise area given high priority when it comes to providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, especially during this time of pandemic.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL offloads its excess baggage
By Iris Gonzales | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Ripping through turbulent skies, Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is getting rid of all the extra weight.
Business
fbfb
We are not ok
By Boo Chanco | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Saturday, various organizations of physicians called a press conference and issued a statement that “the Philippine healthcare system is already overwhelmed, and the healthcare workers are united in sounding...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $137 million richer this Saturday
3 days ago
Play and win $137 million this weekend!
Business
fbfb
Strong peso continues
By Wilson Sy | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ healthy fiscal position and the prudent measures by our country’s economic managers kept the Philippine peso strong throughout this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Golden age of infrastructure still on track — Tugade
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The golden age of infrastructure in the country is still on track despite the disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Businesses scramble to lockdown mode with cash flow drying up
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 minutes ago
Given only 24 hours to prepare, businesses are racing against time to downscale their operations over the next 15 days.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
59 minutes ago
Meralco provides continuous power supply to COVID-19 treatment centers
59 minutes ago
Meralco crews conduct service upgrades at the Philippine Arena Complex, Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan.
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Remittances sink deeper in May
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
Cash inflows from migrant workers dropped 19.3% year-on-year, the worst performance since January 2001.
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Metrobank posts 1H income of P9.1 billion, continues to build up reserves
4 hours ago
Metrobank generated P9.1 billion net income for the first half of the year as the bank increased loan provisions for potential...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Philippines gives economic centers 24 hours to go on lockdown anew
15 hours ago
The Duterte administration is shutting down Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan for the next 15 days.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with