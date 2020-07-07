COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The consortium's P102-billion proposal seeks to transform NAIA into a regional hub that will compete with Singapore’s Changi Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The group submitted its unsolicited proposal in February 2018 and secured the approval of the NEDA board chaired by President Duterte last November.
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file
Coronavirus poses fresh roadblock to NAIA upgrade
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — A planned upgrade of the aging Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) faced a fresh setback on Tuesday after the government refused proposed tweaks offered by builders to make the project viable in a post-pandemic scenario.

Expecting a “lasting” impact on travel from the coronavirus outbreak, the six-member NAIA Consortium submitted revised plans on how to refurbish Manila’s main gateway, but the Duterte administration rejected the changes.

The group did not provide details of the changes, but said the revised plan was meant “to ensure that the NAIA Project will be viable” under a scenario where resumption of travel remained uncertain and tourism is likely to lag behind.

“The far-reaching and long lasting consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on airline travel, airline operations and airport passenger traffic necessitated a review of the assumptions…,” the consortium said.

The financial set-up of the NAIA Project is unclear, but typically in an airport project, the private concessionaire secures all or part of revenues from operating an airport. These earnings come from various sources such as rental fees from establishments and even passenger fees from using the airport.

Before the pandemic struck, the original plan for NAIA was clear. The consortium proposed a P102-billion reform plan that will transform the infamous airport into a regional hub like Singapore’s Changi Airport, primarily by increasing its passenger capacity. But COVID-19 changed that with travel restrictions likely to stay for the time being, and now financial changes are needed “to ensure the bankability of the NAIA Project.”

“Unfortunately, the government indicated that it is not willing to accept most of the consortium's proposed options and the consortium can only move forward with the NAIA Project under the options it has proposed,” the group said.

Sought for comment, the Department of Transportation said proposals were submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), not to its office. Acting NEDA chief Karl Kendrick Chua has not responded to request for comment as of this posting.

Either way, Transport Undersecretary Ruben Reinoso said both NEDA and DOTr do not have the power to reconfigure the project.

“Consortium wrote to NEDA and not to DOTr to change terms of agreement already approved by ICC (investment coordinating committee) and NEDA Board,” Reinoso said in a message relayed by Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran. 

“DOTr and MIAA cannot just change what was approved by ICC & NEDA Board as approving body under the law,” he added. The NEDA Board is a Cabinet-level body chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The NAIA project is an unsolicited proposal from six local conglomerates that formed an alliance to fix the country’s dilapidated airport. The plan was submitted in February 2018 and secured the approval of the NEDA Board chaired last November.

The gap period between submission and approval marked numerous delays for the project, including real property tax treatment as well as potential layoffs faced by current airport employees once the consortium takes over. 

Since Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. backed out from the consortium, the remaining six members have pushed forward with the plan. They are Aboitiz InfraCapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Gotianun-owned Filinvest Development Corp., and Gokongwei-led JG Summit Holdings Inc.

NAIA CONSORTIUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moody’s sees deeper Philippines GDP contraction
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Moody’s Investors Service is now expecting a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines and expects the Bangko...
Business
fbfb
Sans foreign visitors due to COVID-19, tourism receipts dive in June
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The total estimated inbound revenue declined by 66.66% billion during the first six months of the year as the country maintains...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
How Toyota stays resilient for Filipino employees, customers amid COVID-19 crisis
By Euden Valdez | 8 hours ago
Here, we showcase the strengths and qualities that promise the Toyota Sure Advantage.
Business
fbfb
Weak demand looms for gov't retail bonds next week
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The last time retail Treasury bonds were floated was in February when the government raised P310.8 billion from small in...
Business
fbfb
Hospitals able to absorb spike in COVID-19 cases, for now
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Hospital resources can still handle the spike in coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases, soothing government officials'...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Growth, even just for a quarter, unlikely this year — BSP chief
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
After an expected recession in end-June, officials were hoping for some growth in succeeding quarters this year to partially...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Factory output weakness tempers in May
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The damage of the pandemic and lockdowns on the manufacturing sector was a little bit less pronounced in May, with a rebound...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
TikTok quits Hong Kong operations due to security law
By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
The social media app leaves Hong Kong after China enacted a sweeping national security law that curtailed freedoms in the...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
BDO, Metrobank to tap offshore debt market
20 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. are tapping the offshore debt market to bankroll general corporate purposes...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
MPTC pays CALAX concession fee ahead of due date
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has paid the government the second tranche of the concession fees for the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with